Shire accused of ‘deaf ears’ over Lang Lang bypass

BASS MP Jordan Crugnale has been highly critical of the Cardinia Shire’s “deaf ears” when it comes to introducing a heavy vehicle bypass of the township of Lang Lang to save residents from the impact of quarry trucks, and more are on the way.

The sand trucks will keep rumbling and there's no sign of them quitting anytime soon after the State Government approved three new Strategic Extractive Resource Areas (SERAs) including two in Gippsland, at Trafalgar and Lang Lang.

BASS MP Jordan Crugnale has been highly critical of the Cardinia Shire’s “deaf ears” when it comes to introducing a heavy vehicle bypass of the township of Lang Lang to save residents from the impact of quarry trucks.

And more are on the way.

It comes as the Allan Labor Government announced this week that it was “securing” the raw materials needed to build more homes, schools and hospitals by approving three new Strategic Extractive Resource Areas (SERAs) including two in Gippsland:

Lang Lang (Cardinia Shire)

Trafalgar (Baw Baw Shire).

“These areas safeguard land for future quarries making sure builders have access to the rock and sand needed to deliver the infrastructure Victoria needs,” said Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny.

“Extensive consultation with communities, industry and local councils helped to shape these areas. Including refinements to boundaries and stronger assessment requirements,” she said.

However, while the companies involved still have to apply to open up new quarries in these areas, the announcement virtually ensures that the South Gippsland Highway, and the Lang Lang community in particular, will be impacted by hundreds of sand trucks daily to feed the state’s construction sector.

Ms Crugnale welcomed the announcement but had a sting in the tale for Cardinia.

“There have been a number of very considered submissions to remove the SERA (Strategic Extractive Resource Areas) from the Western Port side of the highway which I fully supported and in welcoming news this area has rightly has now been excluded,” said Ms Crugnale.

“This area is in the Cardinia Shire Green Wedge Management plan and designated a Coastal Precinct for its environmental values, Cultural Heritage, proximity to Ramsar Wetlands and Western Port.

“Can I thank residents, the Foreshore Committee, Caravan Park operators, Western Port Biosphere Foundation, Save Western Port Woodlands and both Councils for iterating this in their respective submissions.

Notice of Traffic Impact Assessment

Ms Crugnale said the community made its point loud and clear, through the forums, conversations and submissions that they wanted Traffic Impact Assessments (TIA) as part of any ‘notice of permit application’ for a new or expanded quarries regardless of location.

“Everyone wants to know what is going on around them and a very active Lang Lang community are no different – they raised and led this and now this notice requirement is in the process.

“The SRO1 (State Resource Overlay 1) now has a discretionary application requirement for a TIA, so if the responsible authority requests one, it will be referred to Head, Transport for Victoria as a determining referral authority.

“Can I take this opportunity to also thank the Lang Lang and surrounding communities for their advocacy, determination and patience.

About the Lang Lang bypass

“Cardinia Council has long advocated for a bypass to divert quarry trucks around the township of Lang Lang.

“It seems, unbeknownst to them, that they purchased land within a proposed bypass alignment (Stage 1) and have not done anything for years. They seem also unawares, having been asked numerous times, of where and how much they have received from quarry contributions over a long period of time and why they have not proceeded with Stage 1 which would divert trucks out of the main street immediately,” she said.

“There is certainly enough sand and gravel in the area to make the road which wouldn’t necessarily need to be bitumen given it is for trucks only.

“Council also need to put in a pedestrian crossing on McDonalds Track as the current crossing is dangerous and not conducive to for children especially to cross safely.

“This again is their section of road and there are grants through the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program from the Federal Government.

“I have also said this to them numerous times and it seems to fall on deaf ears at the detriment of the Lang Lang community and their safety.

“So, whilst they are busy advocating for the whole Bypass, I implore them to get on with their Stage 1 and stop misleading the local community by calling on and blaming the state government.

“Council are there to serve, service and support the people of Lang Lang community.

Ms Crugnale went on to praise community groups, and both the Bass Coast Cardinia shires for campaigning to protect land on the western side of the highways.

“There have been a number of very considered submissions to remove the SERA (Strategic Extractive Resource Areas) from the Westernport side of the highway which I fully supported and in welcoming news this area has rightly has now been excluded,” said Ms Crugnale.

“This area is in the Cardinia Shire Green Wedge Management plan and designated a Coastal Precinct for its environmental values, Cultural Heritage, proximity to Ramsar Wetlands and Western Port,” she said.

“Can I thank residents, the Foreshore Committee, Caravan Park operators, Western Port Biosphere Foundation, Save Western Port Woodlands and both Councils for iterating this in their respective submissions.”

Not only but also

Recently, Ms Crugnale also commended the Bass Coast Shire Council for starting the work required to determine the environmental significance of the Westernport Woodlands in support of an interim ESO to protect biolinks and other environmentally sensitive areas, work which she said is the responsibility of the Local Council.

“The Allan Labor Government declared the Bass Coast a Distinctive and Area Landscape in 2019, and in 2025, the Bass Coast Statement of Planning Policy was endorsed.

“As indicated in the Bass Coast Statement of Planning Policy, there is a need to identify and confirm if there are areas with high biodiversity value within the Western Port Woodlands, to help conserve them and inform land use planning, including planning for managing strategic extractive resources.

“Further investigative work is needed to understand the intrinsic values of the woodlands and the efficacy of current protections.

“I strongly urge council to complete this work as soon as possible so that the appropriate protection mechanism can be placed over this important region of biodiversity.

“Council know that it is in their remit to do and resource this work themselves – we have enabled this very important planning scheme amendment step having the DAL in place, and in addition the work we have done to remove the SERA (Strategic Extractive Resource Area) from the Bass Coast.

“I absolutely agree the ESO needs to happen and have said this all along. An interim ESO was raised numerous times with the Minister and her office and the advice and rationale why this was not possible I relayed to Council back in July 2025.

“I have always said that we would support and assist council in the ESO process through departmental expertise and resources made available to them.

“Council also well know there is no specific grant program or funding mechanism to cover the work they need to do.”

Ms Crugnale also commended the council for their success in attracting grants from the government for a range of projects and programs.

About Western Port Woodlands

The Western Port Woodlands stretch from Lang Lang to Bass and include both public reserves and private land. There’s no formally defined boundary, and the area extends into the Cardinia and South Gippsland shires. Some parts are already conservation reserves, but the whole area does not have a single conservation status under respective Victorian and Commonwealth legislation, according to Ms Crugnale.

The final draft Bass Coast Statement of Planning Policy (SPP) notes that more work is needed to understand the area’s environmental values and whether current protections are sufficient. This may include:

* A detailed environmental assessment to map biodiversity values.

* Considering which legislation (Victorian or Commonwealth) and tools are best to protect the area.

* A review of current planning controls and industry opportunities in the area.

This work, said Ms Crugnale, should be undertaken with Traditional Owners, local councils, landowners, community groups, industry, and in partnership with the Victorian Government, Commonwealth Government and local government.

About an Interim ESO

Ms Crugnale said applying an ESO on an interim basis now is not recommended because:

* The environmental significance of the Woodlands has not been determined and should be investigated through formal conservation processes under fit-for-purpose legislation.

* The Woodlands boundary is undefined and crosses into neighbouring shires with councils, landowners and other stakeholders that haven’t been engaged through the Bass Coast SPP process.

* An ESO may not offer suitable protections due to powers and functions in other legislation (Victorian and Commonwealth).

* An ESO would immediately require permits for works on all affected land, including areas that may not have significant environmental value.

“On this basis, it’s likely premature to consider applying an ESO, even on an interim basis, until the investigations are done to confirm which areas need protection and which tools and legislation are best. As part of reviewing any request from Bass Coast Shire Council for Western Port Woodlands planning controls, the above matters would need to be considered.”

Panel hearing in May

In other developments impacting the Western Port Woodlands, a planning panel hearing will be held next week, from Monday, May 4 until Friday, May 8 about a permit application to remove native vegetation along Stanley Road and McGrady Road, Grantville, to enable road upgrades for the Grantville Quarry.

The application was called in by the Planning Minister because it has implications for sand extraction and the state’s construction sector. The future operation of the quarry is not at issue, only access to the quarry by Heidelberg Materials, formerly Hanson Australia.