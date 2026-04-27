Exclusion zone for Kirra dredge at Inverloch

AN EXCLUSION zone for boating and maritime activities has been established around the Kirra sand dredge which has been assembled and floated near Mahers Landing at Inverloch.

The Kirra suction dredge at Inverloch has a nominal production rate of 250 m³/hr.

AN EXCLUSION zone for boating and maritime activities including fishing has been placed around the Kirra sand dredge which has been assembled and floated near Mahers Landing on Anderson Inlet.

The Kirra cutter suction dredge operated by Hall Contracting is expected to be relocated closer to the entrance to Anderson Inlet by the end of this week to start sand reinstatement works on the Inverloch surf beach.

Mariners have been warned to proceed with extreme caution near the Kirra dredge or when navigating over the dredge pipeline which is being welded into long lengths near the Inverloch jetty to be floated to the dredge once it is in position.

Two designated safe crossing points will operate once the sand dredging is underway.

Following its acquisition by Hall Contracting in 2024, the Kirra dredge underwent a major makeover including a 24V electrical system for improved efficiency and a stern winch for enhanced manoeuvrability.

The dredge is designed for tasks similar to smaller, high-production cutters, such as the Nu Ultra, which has a nominal production rate of 250 m³/hr and a total power of 895 kW.

Sand dredging works are planned to occur Monday to Sunday from 6am to 6pm although 24/7 operations may occur to meet the June 2026 completion deadline.

A total of 100,000 cubic metres of sand will be piped onto the Inverloch surf beach which DEECA has estimated to be equivalent to 4,500 tip truck loads. All equipment including the pipeline carrying the sand will be removed once the project is complete.

The dune reconstruction and sand nourishment works are designed to provide an effective short to medium term buffer against erosion and storm impacts and adjust naturally to ongoing wave and tidal conditions gradually reducing over time.

In most instances dredging work will continue through storm events. When there are wave height limitations on the dredge where it may be unsafe to operate, work may pause for a short time and beach plant and machinery temporarily removed.

The width of the renourishment will typically vary between 20m and 40m although it may be wider at the western end where the existing dune is set back further. The dune will be narrower on the eastern side of the Surf Life Saving Club.