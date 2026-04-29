Monash candidate takes to the local airwaves

FORMER independent candidate for the federal seat of Monash Deb Leonard has found a new passion volunteering for a weekly interview segment on community radio station South Coast FM.

Former independent candidate for Monash Deb Leonard has volunteered for a weekly radio show on community radio station South Coast FM. B01_1726

AFTER twice failing to win the seat of Monash from the Liberal Party former independent candidate Deb Leonard has now found a new passion volunteering for community radio.

A former lawyer Ms Leonard has a weekly interview segment on South Coast FM.

“I’m between careers, and taking a break,” said Ms Leonard.

A qualified barrister and solicitor, Ms Leonard once owned and managed her own legal practice before selling the practice to her two partners prior to the last election.

With no immediate ambition to return to law, she said it was time for to take a different direction and has not ruled out working as a magistrate or going to the bar as a barrister.

“I’m still waiting for offers,” said Ms Leonard.

With the election result now history, Ms Leonard said her team of volunteers played an important part in the democratic process keeping the major parties accountable.

Ms Leonard is keen to retain an awareness in social justice, the environment, housing and local community, and was now trying to work out where that may lead.

“Perhaps a volunteer role,” she said.

“Family violence is of great concern I worked in that area as a lawyer.”

Keen to provide advocacy and support, Ms Leonard said a lot of women just needed guidance and advice, and not always from a lawyer charging by the hour.

“You need to understand the process.”

Ms Leonard lives at Cape Woolamai with her husband, who works as a casual surf coach for Archy Surf and their two young children who attend local schools.

Interviewed by South Coast FM during the 2022 election campaign Ms Leonard has always supported community radio.

“South Coast FM is interested in local issues and local news and supports community events,” said Ms Leonard. “I wanted to support the radio station and help out.”

Ms Leonard said she met so many interesting people during the election campaigns that she thought it would be a good idea to promote their activities.

After training with other South Coast FM volunteers Ms Leonard started broadcasting.

“The station is always looking for more volunteers,” said Ms Leonard.

Tuesday chats with Deb have included Kyla Seipp from the Happy Girls Project to raise money for girls in Uganda to attend school, and Simon Moule from the Island Men's Song Gang which gets together once a fortnight at the Westernport Hotel in San Remo to stay connected with other men who may be at risk of becoming socially isolated.

“They come together in a casual setting and its good for mental health.”

Ms Leonard has also interviewed a local nine-year-old student who won a national poetry competition and Dr. Cait McMahon who was awarded a 2024 Churchill Fellowship to investigate mental health support for Australian Indigenous reporters.

“It’s really fun being on the other side of the microphone,” said Ms Leonard.

“They’re a really good crew at the station we talk about music and chat with people.”

Deb’s radio career has not been without its mishaps.

During her first show Ms Leonard accidentally pressed the wrong button cutting the song off and had to be rescued by another volunteer. Deb has a wide range of music tastes anything from indie music and Aussie hip hop to pub rock classics.

“I love supporting local musicians,” she said.

As for the future, Ms Leonard has not ruled out running again as a federal election candidate but definitely not as a state candidate.

“I intend to stay involved with politics and advocate for the things that are important.”

Bass Coast Shire’s dogs off leash policy is of particular interest to Ms Leonard.

“Dogs are part of the family, walking dogs is really good for your physical health, there is not enough space in Bass Coast Shire for dogs off leash,” she said.

Ms Leonard is also an advocate for a Cape Woolamai pump track for skateboards, bikes and scooters, and facilities for mountain bikes and BMX activities on the Bass Coast.

A committed independent Ms Leonard would not consider standing for a major party.

“I’m really disillusioned with the way they deal with issues.”

Ms Leonard remains critical of Labor’s continued support for fossil fuel projects.

“And the rise of One Nation,” she said.

“Concerned but not surprised.”

Ms Leonard said the rise of One Nation was fuelled by hate and anger.

“People are turning away from the major parties. Community focussed independents are a better alternative, because they offer an alternative to the major parties.”

Ms Leonard has not ruled out a third tilt at the seat of Monash.

“It’s a really hard question.”

Although her radio show is usually free of politics Deb might be tempted to comment on current affairs leading up to the state election, at all levels of government.

You can hear Deb Leonard’s radio show every Tuesday from midday to 3pm.

South Coast FM broadcasts on 88.1, 89.5 and 89.1 or stream live at southcoastfm.au