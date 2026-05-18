South Gippsland Feral Deer Forum at Meeniyan

A deer photographed beside a tree on a South Gippsland trail camera.

THE growing impact of feral deer across South Gippsland will be put under the spotlight at the South Gippsland Feral Deer Forum at the Meeniyan Hotel on Tuesday May 26.

Hosted by South Gippsland Landcare Network, the forum features representatives from the Invasive Species Council, the Victorian National Parks Association and the Victorian Deer Control Community Network.

The three groups have mounted a four-step campaign to stop the rise of feral deer numbers across the state, with the forum giving local landholders the chance to share their stories of crops, pasture and native revegetation losses, threats to native biodiversity and road accidents.

Victoria has an estimated population of more than one million feral deer spread across four wild species, with sambar the most widespread through eastern Victoria including South Gippsland.

South Gippsland Landcare Network is part of the South Gippsland Deer Action Group, which works with landholders to facilitate deer control on private land with an initial focus on the Cape Liptrap and Mt Best areas.

Invasive Species Council Victorian conservation advocate John Kelly said farmers and other rural landholders who loved nature were frustrated by the situation.

“Farmers and other rural landholders who love nature are frustrated by the absurd situation where Victoria protects feral deer, instead of protecting communities from feral deer,” Mr Kelly said.

“That frustration is compounded by the loss of key biosecurity roles in government responsible for addressing invasive species threats like feral deer, and the need for better coordinated and properly funded community control programs.”

Mr Kelly said the campaign was calling for an end to the protection of deer and their classification as a pest animal, dedicated funding for coordinated control and a government commitment to eradication in parts of Victoria.

Under Victoria’s Wildlife Act 1975, established deer species including sambar, fallow, red and hog deer remain classified as protected wildlife rather than pest animals, making large-scale control difficult for landholders.

The Deer Forum opens at 6.45pm and includes free finger food.

Registration is essential.