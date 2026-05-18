MDU bounce back as Toora pay for inaccuracy

Jordyn Coulthard takes a high mark for Toora against MDU at Meeniyan. b91_2026

AFTER last week’s loss to Stony Creek MDU coach Rhett Kelly referenced “effort” at every opportunity so it was no surprise the Demons came out firing.

MDU bounced back to the winners’ list with authority rolling an inaccurate Toora 20.6 (126) to 5.10 (40).

The Demons jumped the visiting Magpies and kept them off the scoreboard in the first quarter before kicking five goals to three in the second term to lead by the best part of five goals at the main break.

Patrick Kerr who missed last week’s game welcomed himself back with a dozen goals to take his season tally to 21 from just four games.

“It was great to see Paddy Kerr get on the end of a few,” Kelly said.

He was “super pleased with the effort Cooper Quaife gave us after returning to the side following a couple of games in the reserves.”

Kelly also praised best on ground Jacob Whiteside and fellow defender Thomas Niven.

“Whiteside played a key role in the backline alongside his best mate Tommy Niven and both had excellent games,” Kelly said.

Kelly was “pleased to see us back on the winners’ list after a disappointing performance last week” adding his opposition “pushed us at different stages and the score would have been much closer had they converted more of their opportunities.”

Toora coach Jake Smart echoed those sentiments.

“We had plenty of scoring opportunities but we couldn’t quite put the score on the board,” Smart said.

He praised “great performances from Josh Halsall in the middle and Tex Dyson up forward” with Dyson Toora’s only multiple goal kicker.

Smart himself joined Halsall and Dyson in his side’s best three but was quick to point out “the effort from all the boys was great” before lamenting a series of in-game injuries that eventually “got the better of us” and killed the contest.