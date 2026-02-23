Deb Rielly Run for the Kids continues to thrive

Entrants in the 10km run get underway. A28_0826

COMMITTED runners and family groups hit the trails of Kilcunda for the annual ‘Deb Rielly Run for the Kids’ on Sunday, with about 210 participants raising funds for Dalyston Football Netball Club’s junior program and other causes.

Highly regarded community member Deb established the event, originally known as ‘Keeping Kids on Track’, with the Magpies honouring her wish to keep it running after her 2019 passing and naming it after her.

“The event’s about helping to keep our club going, encouraging juniors to be involved with sport and to be active, and to keep Deb Rielly’s legacy alive,” Magpies committee member Frank Angarane said.

Dalyston’s junior program is thriving, having sides in junior girls, youth girls and all grades.

“In my days of playing, there were three grades of footy and now there are 10,” Frank said.

Noting that keeping the club alive is a massive undertaking and you’ve got to find ways to earn money, Frank stressed that Deb’s run plays a key role in that effort.

He summed up what drove Deb to establish the run.

“She loved helping the community and particularly encouraging kids to be involved with sport and be active, so we’re following that tradition using it to further our junior programs,” he said.

Along with supporting the club, funds raised also go to other causes close to Deb’s heart that are determined by her family, with whom the club remains highly engaged.

Frank gave the example of a scholarship or helping a kid or family.

While catering to half marathoners and other serious runners with official timing operating on the day, there remains a strong family focus.

“The number of kids today in the two and five kilometre events was fantastic,” Frank said.

It wasn’t only the kids illustrating the event’s family importance.

Hank Gerbes proudly took on the walking section of the event with family, following a stroke that left doctors predicting he wouldn’t walk again.

Like so many great community initiatives, the Deb Rielly Run for the Kids wouldn’t proceed without its volunteers, those coming from the footy netball club and elsewhere.

Grant funding from Bass Coast Shire Council, and the support of SJD Homes and Voyage Fitness are crucial, with the desire to keep down entry prices to encourage family participation and the need to meet the costs of official timing.

Bill Barry was first across the line in this year’s half marathon, Anna Cardillo the women’s winner.

The fitness of footy umpire Rylan Bell came to the fore as he claimed the honours in the 10km run, with Ruby Brosnan taking out the women’s event and Louise McCall the first Senior across the line.

Steven Scott was first man home in the 5km run, Jacqueline Mellett the winning woman.

Flynn Jury was the fastest junior male over that distance, with Skylah Taylor the quickest of the female juniors.

Marlo Jury was the junior male winner in the 2km event, Savannah Staley taking out the junior female victory over that distance.

In the teams section, Voyage Fitness was the best represented outfit with 17 members, closely followed by Team Heenan with 15 and the Bass Coast Breakers with 13.