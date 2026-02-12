Disability advocate to headline Bass Coast IWD lunch

Acclaimed writer and disability advocate Hannah Diviney will speak at the annual International Women's Day celebration at Phillip Island Winery on March 6

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead says the annual International Women's Day lunch has become one of the most popular events on the Bass Coast calendar.

Acclaimed writer and disability advocate Hannah Diviney will headline Bass Coast Shire Council's annual International Women's Day lunch at Phillip Island Winery in Ventnor on Friday, March 6.

Ms Diviney has gained international recognition for her advocacy, including a viral campaign calling on Disney to create a disabled princess and successful pushes for global music artists including Lizzo and Beyonce to change ableist lyrics in their songs.

Her debut book, I'll Let Myself In, explores what it means to come of age in a world not built for you, and she made television history as the first disabled person in Australia to perform a sex scene on screen in the SBS series Latecomers.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead said the event continues to hold a special place in the community.

"Our International Women's Day lunch is a much-loved tradition here in Bass Coast -- a chance for our community to come together, share stories and celebrate the incredible women who help shape our region every single day," Cr Halstead said.

"It's always such a warm and welcoming afternoon. You can feel the sense of connection in the room, women supporting women, allies standing beside them, and conversations that continue long after the event ends."

Cr Halstead said Ms Diviney's voice and lived experience would make this year's event especially powerful.

Guest speaker Hannah Diviney is a writer, disability advocate and author whose campaigns have gained international recognition.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hannah Diviney to Bass Coast," she said. "Her advocacy, courage and storytelling are truly inspiring, and I know her message will resonate deeply with our community."

The lunch will run from noon to 3pm, delivered in partnership with Westernport Water, Phillip Island Nature Parks and Bayside Health.

This year's International Women's Day theme from UN Women Australia is Balance the Scales, highlighting the importance of ensuring every woman and girl is safe, respected and free to shape her own future.

Guests will be welcomed with a drink on arrival followed by grazing platters and wood-fired pizzas across shared tables. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and the event is open to everyone.