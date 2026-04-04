Heart health focus in Korumburra

Professor Rebecca Ritchie is keen to connect with those with experience of heart failure and will give an informative talk in Korumburra.

A PROACTIVE approach to heart health and the importance of peer support groups for those with heart conditions and the people close to them is the focus of a free Korumburra forum on Tuesday April 7, led by Professor Rebecca Ritchie.

The Cardiac Pharmacologist and Head of Drug Discovery Biology at Monash University works to improve the understanding of heart failure, and which treatment approaches might better suit different people’s needs.

Professor Ritchie is on the board of Heartbeat Victoria, a volunteer-run not-for-profit organisation, the main role of which is to support people living with heart disease and their families through community-based peer support.

“Truly valuable insights have come out of my conversations with people who have experience of heart failure, whether their own or caring for a close family member; one of my big hopes is that people in the cardiac community are just as keen to have those conversations with the people who are doing heart research,” she said.

The Korumburra session is a great opportunity to connect with Professor Ritchie, who will speak at 1 pm.

The event runs from 11 am until 2 pm on Tuesday, April 7, in the pavilion at the Korumburra Showgrounds and includes a free barbecue.

For catering purposes, those attending are encouraged to contact Beryl Jarrett at jarrettberyl@gmail.com or on 0468 484 692, or Angie Bowen at angie.3129@hotmail.com or on 0414 783 129.