Displaced doctors to open new bulk-billing clinic at Leongatha hospital

The Leongatha Healthcare clinic has been closed since Friday January 16 leaving about 8000 patients without a doctor.

DOCTORS from the former Leongatha Healthcare clinic will open a new bulk-billing practice at Leongatha hospital in the first week of March.



Rail Trail Medical will operate from 64 Koonwarra Road within the Leongatha hospital precinct more than six weeks after the shock closure of the town’s main medical centre left about 8000 patients without a GP.



The clinic’s website says it has been established so patients can “continue seeing their familiar doctors” and describes the GPs as “the same GPs patients have known and trusted, who have served the local community for many years.”



“As a doctor-led, community-focused clinic, Rail Trail Medical provides a stable and supportive hub for local GPs to continue practising and caring for the community,” the website said.



The clinic will be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm with a Saturday clinic planned from April from 9am to 1pm.



Services will include women’s and men’s health, antenatal care, mental health care, immunisations, chronic disease management, skin clinic, iron infusions, WorkCover and pre-employment medicals and minor procedures.



The clinic will bulk bill all Medicare-eligible patients though some procedures and specialised services may attract an out-of-pocket fee.



Bayside Health Regional Care Group chief executive Louise Sparkes said the health service was pleased to support the new clinic.



“GP clinics are an essential part of our local community,” Ms Sparkes said.



“We look forward to building relationships with the new team at Rail Trail Medical, as we do with other local clinics.”



Ms Sparkes thanked Leongatha hospital staff who provided extra support through the Urgent Care Centre after the closure.



“My thanks go to our dedicated staff for their extra work and commitment during this time,” she said.



“Every day they demonstrate that their priority is the health and wellbeing of our community.”



Nationals member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath urged the community to support the new clinic.



“Over recent weeks local GPs have worked tirelessly through challenging and uncertain conditions to ensure essential health services continued,” Ms Bath said.



“Let us approach this new chapter with kindness as these dedicated doctors begin delivering high-quality patient care for Leongatha and South Gippsland.”



Ms Bath thanked the GPs, practice staff, Leongatha hospital staff and other clinics and professionals for their efforts since the closure.



Leongatha Healthcare closed without warning on Friday January 16 after owner Dr Chris Webster cited financial pressures linked to sanctions imposed by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.



AHPRA sanctioned Dr Webster over comments he made about Erin Patterson after her conviction for the murder of her former in-laws Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson.



Dr Webster had flagged plans to reopen a smaller “boutique” practice but has not provided details.



Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred raised the impact of the closure in federal parliament earlier this month describing the clinic as “the backbone of primary health care” in the region.



The story attracted close to 400 reactions on the Sentinel-Times Facebook page with the community overwhelmingly welcoming the announcement.



One resident questioned whether patient medical records would be made available to the new clinic describing the situation as “beyond outrageous” while others raised concerns about Dr Webster’s earlier announcement of a boutique practice.



“Must admit you would have to be pretty silly to trust any clinic Dr Webster opens after all this disruption,” one commenter wrote.



Others were simply relieved with comments including “just great news” and “fantastic news, well done to all involved.”



Rail Trail Medical can be contacted on 03 5643 3311 or at reception@rtmedical.com.au with more information at railtrailmedical.com.au.