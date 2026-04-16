Local fishing clubs reel in grants windfall

Seven clubs across Bass Coast and South Gippsland share more than $62,000 in the latest Stronger Fishing Clubs Grant Program round announced this week

State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale with members of the Warneet Fishing Club which received $9543 in the latest round of the Stronger Fishing Clubs Grant Program.

Seven fishing clubs across Bass Coast and South Gippsland will share in more than $62,000 worth of State Government grants to improve facilities and attract new members.

State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale announced four clubs in the Bass electorate had secured funding through the Stronger Fishing Clubs Grant Program.

The Rhyll Phillip Island Angling Club received $10,000 for a kitchen upgrade to boost its capacity to host community events.

Anderson Inlet Angling Club at Inverloch received $9361 for website development, restoration of the club’s timber floor, a new exhaust fan and a commercial-grade dishwasher.

Warneet Fishing Club received $9543 for safety and community initiatives including a defibrillator, first aid kits, fishing equipment for kids’ clinics and guest speakers.

Cardinia Creek Boat Club received $9995 for washdown and toilet pumps, electrical and plumbing upgrades and new community tackle.

Three clubs in nearby South Gippsland also received grants.

Venus Bay Anglers Club and the South Gippsland Game Fishing Club each received $10,000 while McLoughlins Angling Club received $3575 for a brag mat purchase and membership drive day.

The Venus Bay club will use its grant for new weatherproof blinds while the South Gippsland Game Fishing Club will put its funding towards clubroom renovations, carpark resurfacing and a new gantry.

“Our fishing clubs are gold, welcoming and inclusive and run by super passionate volunteer anglers and we love this grant program that goes towards creating memorable experiences for our kids, families and fishing enthusiasts here in Bass and right across Victoria,” Ms Crugnale said.

The grants are funded by recreational fishing licence fees and administered by the Victorian Fisheries Authority.

In the latest round 68 clubs and associations across Victoria shared in more than $600,000 with grants of up to $10,000 available for projects including clubroom improvements, fishing tuition, open days, equipment and member training.

The Stronger Fishing Clubs Grant Program has funded more than 600 projects worth more than $21 million since the recreational fishing grants program began in 2001.