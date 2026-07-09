Donations bring lymphoedema care closer to home

Bayside Health lymphoedema therapist Aimee Morrison, left, with Lyrebird Auxiliary members Joy Robb, Jo Boyd, Lyn Yeomans, Lyndy Elliott and Robyn Powney and the new SOZO machine at Korumburra Hospital.

South Gippsland patients can now have lymphoedema monitored close to home, thanks to community generosity that funded new technology at Korumburra Hospital.

Donations paid for a SOZO bioimpedance machine at Bayside Health's Korumburra Hospital, meaning residents no longer have to travel outside the region for the monitoring.

Lymphoedema is a chronic condition that can cause lifelong swelling, heaviness and pain, usually in the arms or legs, and can develop after cancer treatment, surgery or injury.

With timely intervention, its progression can be prevented or significantly reduced.

The machine was made possible through $11,200 donated by VLE Operations and RLX Operating Company, and a further $4,000 from the Lyrebird Auxiliary.

Private donations came from Reginald Hannay, Maxine Crapper, John McClimpha, the Leongatha TOPIC Club, Mary-Anne Somers, Julie Drysdale, Renee McLennan, Robyn Powney, Petra Cassai and St Peter's Ladies Guild, along with an anonymous donor.

Allied health manager at Korumburra and Leongatha Memorial hospitals Sara Mullery said the technology would strengthen how her team managed and treated lymphoedema.

"Having a SOZO gives a better picture of nutrition risk, helps track goals like reducing fat or gaining muscle, and means we can better tailor care plans to each individual," Ms Mullery said.

Lymphoedema therapist Aimee Morrison thanked the community for their support.

"Everyone who has donated has given someone the chance to live with the hope of regaining their quality of life," she said.

Bayside Health regional chief executive Louise Sparkes thanked the donors.

"This is exactly what community partnership looks like. The generosity shown here will make a real difference to patients in our region for years to come," she said.