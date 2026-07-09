Wonthaggi Leongatha hospitals recognised for stroke care

Staff at Bayside Health’s Leongatha Memorial Hospital and Wonthaggi Hospital received Victoria-wide awards for enhancing the quality of care they deliver to patients. And Korumburra has joined the party with a new service.

Rinosh Thomas, Nurse Unit Manager of General Ward, and Jimsy Palatty Varghese, Deputy Director of Nursing Leongatha. Both are proud of the Leongatha Memorial Hospital team for receiving an award from Safer Care Victoria.

STAFF at Bayside Health’s Leongatha Memorial Hospital and Wonthaggi Hospital received Victoria-wide awards for enhancing the quality of care they deliver to patients.

Peak patient care organisation, Safer Care Victoria, presented the Leongatha team with a Certificate of Recognition for further reducing the risk of preventable blood clots in patients in the Acute Ward and Urgent Care Centre.

The Wonthaggi team received a Certificate of Recognition for its Enhancing Stroke Care Collaborative, which has reduced the time taken to deliver appropriate care to patients.

Proudly receiving the Safer Care Victoria certificate are, from left, Acting Leongatha Director of Nursing, Fiona Christensen, Deputy Director of Nursing Leongatha, Jimsy Palatty Varghese and After Hours Coordinator at Leongatha, Rory Sumalinog.

Jimsy Palatty Varghese, Deputy Director of Nursing of Leongatha Memorial Hospital, is proud of the team.

“Receiving this recognition from Safer Care Victoria is a significant acknowledgement of the dedication to continuous improvement, leadership and collaboration shown by our team,” she said.

At Wonthaggi, the stroke team has improved rapid access to time-critical therapy and care, Stroke Coordinator Ella Roos said.

“The sooner a patient receives specialist stroke care, the better their chances of recovery. Early intervention can reduce the risk of long-term disability and support a shorter hospital stay,” she said.

Both projects are part of the Safer Together Project run through Safer Care Victoria.

Ella Roos, left, and Lisa Oakley of Wonthaggi Hospital with their Certificate of Recognition as a result of enhanced stroke care.

Korumburra Hospital boost

Meanwhile, South Gippsland patients can now have lymphoedema monitored close to home, thanks to community generosity that funded new technology at Korumburra Hospital.

Donations paid for a SOZO bioimpedance machine at Bayside Health's Korumburra Hospital meaning residents no longer have to travel outside the region for the monitoring.

Lymphoedema is a chronic condition that can cause lifelong swelling heaviness and pain, usually in the arms or legs, and can develop after cancer treatment, surgery or injury.

Chief Executive Regional Care Group Bayside Health Louise Sparkes said the initiative was potentially a game changer for those who have to travel out of the region for treatment and management of their condition.

“Particularly for people that might be still unwell from cancer treatment or surgery, or be a bit older, that travel burden can be a really big deal,” Ms Sparkes said.

“So, having access to a machine like this for people close to home is a bit of a game changer in what their outcomes will be.”

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