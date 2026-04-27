Strong growth in building approvals pushes up demand for skilled tradies

Building approvals for Bass Coast Shire rose 18 per cent in February to over 100 dwellings putting increased pressure on the availability of skilled tradies.

Building approvals for Bass Coast Shire have jumped 18 per cent reflecting a statewide surge in building activity and an increased demand for skilled tradies. B17_1726

A DRAMATIC jump in local home building approvals across the state including Bass Coast Shire has put increased pressure on the availability of skilled tradies.

Building approvals for Bass Coast Shire rose 18 per cent in February to over 100.

The surge in local building activity has been reflected statewide according to the Housing Industry Association affecting almost all regions and trades.

“Access to skilled labour deteriorated further, as the number of homes under construction grew in the March quarter this year,” said HIA Economist Tom Devitt.

“Despite rising interest rates and global turmoil, home building activity picked up in the March quarter of 2026, placing renewed pressure on an already constrained skilled workforce,” added Mr Devitt.

Higher interest rates and recent overseas events have yet to materially impact the pool of work under construction and according to the HIA even a modest lift in construction activity can quickly expose underlying structural labour constraints.

“Strong population growth and tight rental markets are expected to sustain demand for new housing and renovations, while low levels of unemployment mean home building continues to compete with other sectors for access to both skilled and unskilled labour.

According to the HIA the combined demand from private housing and public infrastructure is likely to reinforce the need for increased support for apprentices.

By trade the most acute shortages remain in bricklaying followed by ceramic tiling, roofing and carpentry. Electrical was the only trade estimated to be in surplus.

“Knowing that there will be good employment prospects at the completion of training, provides piece of mind for today’s up and coming tradies,” said the HIA.

“Apprentices and trainees need a clear line of sight as to what comes next once they’ve completed their qualification. A career in residential construction provides this.”

With a solid pipeline of work for years ahead, and opportunities to embrace new technologies such as modern methods of construction and artificial intelligence, career flexibility and prospects have never been greater according to the HIA.

“A tradie career is a career of choice, where paths can be mapped out years in advance, with some continuing to specialise in their trade while others use this as a stepping stone to associate careers such as a licensed builder or project management.”

Apprenticeships and traineeships offer a gateway to a variety of jobs in almost any field of employment. Both offer hands-on learning and theoretical knowledge while working towards a nationally recognised qualification. Apprenticeships provide training in a skilled trade while traineeships provide training in a vocational area.

Building and construction is one of the highest paying and most in-demand jobs. To work as a construction manager, a Certificate IV in Building and Construction is required. This one-year course is ideal for construction workers wanting to work in supervisory or management areas. This course teaches skills in site management and provides in depth understanding of structural principles, building codes, standards and legal requirements crucial for modern construction projects.

Qualified plumbers have a good earning potential, and the trade is always in demand. To become a plumber, it’s a three-year apprenticeship that teaches skills in welding, water supply, draining, roofing and gas fitting.

Electricians are responsible for installing and repairing residential and commercial electrical systems. This lucrative career path begins with a four-year apprenticeship. This course teaches students to install, set up, fault find, repair and maintain electrical wiring and systems.

For more information on apprenticeships and traineeships at TAFE Gippsland go to tafegippsland.edu.au/courses/apprentice