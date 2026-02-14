Expanded range at Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment

Owners Tom Hall, Mick Prezioso and Craig Pringle are continuing to grow Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment. W02_0626

WONTHAGGI Motorcycles and Power Equipment is prioritising expanding its product range while maintaining the service locals have come to expect from the power equipment retailer.



Owners Craig Pringle, Mick Prezioso and Tom Hall took over the business 12 months ago and have spent that time heavily prioritising the expansion of what the store can offer.



They aim to better serve the diverse mix of customers present in the local area including farmers, riders, tradies and homeowners.



Owner Craig Pringle said the focus had always been on ensuring customers were able to find the right product for their needs no matter their lifestyle or goals.



“Over the last 12 months, since taking over the business, we have tried to expand our brand offering for customers extensively,” he said.



The expansion of the motorcycle range is one of the first things noticeable.



Alongside its long association with Kawasaki, the store now also stocks Honda motorcycles, adding to its existing Honda power equipment selection.



The Kawasaki range has also expanded, now growing beyond simply agricultural and kids’ bikes and encompassing adventure motorcycles, dirt bikes and select road bikes.



The business’s power equipment and mower range has also been significantly expanded to cater for both residential and commercial customers as they stock Toro zero-turn mowers, Bad Boy mowers from the United States, Walker mowers and Razorback mowers.



“Every mower has its own use and we want to have the right mower for the right customer,” Mr Pringle said.



Another major development over the past year has been the move into tractors and farm implements including the introduction of Kioti tractors.



They are constantly adding to their new tractor yard beside the garage which many locals may have noticed already.



Servicing the community for 25 years, Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment has already built a reputation for reliability and great customer service and the new ownership trio is keen to ensure that remains a priority.



“We are very enthusiastic and keen on improving customer relations,” Mr Pringle said.



“We pride ourselves on customer service. We’re not perfect but we are constantly striving for perfection.”



Looking to the future, the owners envision Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment as an all-encompassing local store.



“Our vision is to create a one-stop power equipment and motorcycle shop for the community and for our workshop to continue servicing the local area in a timely and friendly way,” Mr Pringle said.



He also emphasised the friendly nature of the store and how excited all three owners were to grow alongside the community.



“We are very excited to be here and we love meeting the local community,” he said.



“We enjoy people coming in for a chat and checking out what we have. We are always open to feedback and we always want to be better.”