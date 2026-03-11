Final race and series decider, Cape Paterson Aquathon this Sunday

The Cape Paterson Aquathon will kick off this Sunday, March 15, at 10 am. Originally postponed due to strong winds and unsafe conditions, the event now takes on even greater significance as the final race in the three-event series.

THE rescheduled Cape Paterson Aquathon will bring this summer’s Bass Coast Series to an exciting close on Sunday, March 15, with the race starting at 10 am.

Sponsored by Bass Coast Shire Council, the Bass Coast Series has become a popular summer fixture, drawing strong numbers of local and visiting competitors. The recent Channel Challenge attracted a record 856 entries, the biggest aquathon held in Victoria.

A total of $4000 in prize money will be awarded across 20 categories, covering junior, senior, over-40, over-50 and over-60 divisions, for both open and local male and female competitors.

Several titles remain up for grabs heading into Cape Paterson, with the final race being the series decider.

In the junior male section, Dash Richardson leads the open standings on 54 points, ahead of Reef Richardson and Zachary Sherar on 45, while local hopes Finlay Cameron and River Henderson are set for a close finish in the local category.

The junior female open division is also finely balanced, with sisters Hannah and Eloise Pryde locked together on 48 points.

Elite triathlete Tristan Price from Mentone leads the senior men’s open standings after winning both previous events, while local Dylan Muir has also been in strong form and heads the local competition from Bailey Sutherland.

In the senior women’s division, locals Brianna Behrsin and Tiarnie Ellingworth are leading the way, with Behrsin well placed after consistent performances in the first two races.

The over-40 men’s division has been dominated by locals Justin Tilley, Mark Rowe and Luke Morrison, while Sarah Smith and Debbi Mahon are tied in the over-40 women’s local standings.

In the over-50 categories, Paul Taylor leads the men’s open section, while Suzie Herrington and Rebekah Fincher are among the standout performers in the women’s division.

One of the day’s most anticipated battles will come in the over-60 men’s division, where local Rob Fleisner and visiting rival Aurel Wachter are deadlocked on 54 points heading into the final race.

Paul MacNeill, President of Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club, stated that the Aquathon brings over 300 participants to the area and supports lifesaving operations through fundraising efforts, making it even more impactful for the local community. A special thanks also goes out to our local sponsors who with their financial support make this event possible.

Presentations for both the Cape Paterson Aquathon and the Bass Coast Series will be held in the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club clubrooms after the event.

With strong local interest and several close contests still to be decided, Sunday’s race promises to be a fitting finale to another successful Bass Coast aquathon season.