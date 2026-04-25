Darts heats up for Doubles Championship

The Doubles Championship winners were Andrew and David Healey.

THE oche was set and the atmosphere electric as the Phillip Island and Districts Darts League hosted one of the most anticipated events on its calendar: the Doubles Championship.



This year, 15 hopeful combinations descended upon the centre, eager to etch their names onto the prestigious trophy.



After a gruelling sudden-death best-of-three knockout elimination series, the competition narrowed to a clash of titans, featuring competitors with deep championship pedigrees and a hunger for gold.



The final pitted the 2021 champions, father and son duo David and Andrew Healey, against the formidable pairing of Paul Gleeson and Mark “Noddy” Nelson.



The match lived up to its billing, proving to be an

intense, nail-biting masterclass in precision.



The first leg was a dart-for-dart marathon that the Healeys secured by the narrowest of margins.



In the second leg, the crowd exploded in excitement as David Healey pinned the first 180 of the night, a momentum shift that allowed the duo to claim a two-nil lead.



Despite valiant resistance from Gleeson and Nelson, David Healey seized the final moment of glory in the third leg, sealing the match and the championship with a spectacular 134 peg.



Beyond the competitive action, the community spirit remained high as the San Remo Butchers Meat Tray Raffle was drawn, with Peter taking home the top prize while Shannon and Chris secured the minor spoils.



As the league looks towards next week, round five of the championship beckons.



The ladder continues to take shape with several burning questions remaining: can Storm maintain its stranglehold on the top spot?



Will Aulin continue its high-stakes gamble?



Can the Dart Vaders finally return from the dark side?



With the finals looming, the drama on the Island is only just beginning.