Fire fighters and police respond to suspicious fire in Wonthaggi Wetlands

FIRE fighters and police were called to a worrying fire in the Wonthaggi Wetlands on Tuesday night, January 6 shortly before 8pm.

It has been reported that unknown people have ignited a fire of leaves and twigs on a boardwalk (or bridge) in the wetlands that has burned out-of-control.

The Wonthaggi Fire Brigade and others in support have quickly brought the fire under control but ahead of a Total Fire Ban day in the Central district of Victoria, including Bass Coast, and forecasts of 40-degree heat, the incident heightens concerns about what might be possible tomorrow.

Wonthaggi Police have been on the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage, videos or photos which may be of interest to police are urged to make a report to Crime Stoppers Victoria on their website HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Fire fighters and police inspect fire-damaged walkway/bridge in Wonthaggi Wetlands (photo from Facebok)

Total Fire Ban here Wednesday

Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, has been declared a day of Total Fire Ban in the Wimmera, South West and Central (includes Bass Coast Melbourne and Geelong) districts of Victoria.

No fires can be lit or be allowed to remain alight in the open air from 12.01am on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, until 11.59pm Wednesday, January 7, 2026.