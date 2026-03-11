Firewood collection areas now open in South Gippsland

FREE firewood can now be collected for personal use in designated state forest firewood collection areas from March 1 to June 30, 2026.

DEECA has advised that although the autumn firewood season is open until the end of June 2026 individual collection areas may open later if affected by bushfires or recovery work. Collection areas are closed earlier if no more firewood is available.

Interactive maps are updated throughout the season as collection areas open or close.

Forest Fire Management Victoria Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said FFMVic was working quickly to establish new collection points in fire-impacted areas where firewood can be cut and collected.

Mr Hardman urged Victorians to collect wood safely and responsibly.

“Please check daily fire conditions and road closures before travelling to collection areas, and only drive on formed roads,” Mr Hardman said.

Firewood collectors are advised to wear the right safety clothing and be aware of the environment around them and the safety of themselves and others as trees may fall or drop limbs without warning.

Within designated collection areas, collectors can collect and cut wood that is on the ground due to natural fall or forest and fire management works. Heavy penalties apply to anyone who cuts down a tree, living or dead. Mr Hardman said wood would be of varying sizes and may not be the same quality as the firewood sold by a commercial cutter.

“You may need a wheelbarrow to transport wood to the vehicle as the vehicle cannot leave formed tracks,” he said.

Up to 2 cubic metres of firewood can be collected per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year.

Authorised Officers patrol state forests throughout the year and can issue fines of more than $814 to those caught breaking the firewood collection rules. If prosecuted in court more serious offending can result in maximum penalties of $10,175 and/or 12 months in prison. Officers can also seize chainsaws, trailers, vehicles, and equipment that’s used in the commission of offending.

Suspected illegal firewood collection can be reported to Crime Stoppers.