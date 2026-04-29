Fatal crash at Poowong on Monday

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Poowong on Monday afternoon, April 27.

Investigators said a car left the road and crashed into a tree on Timms Road at Poowong about 1.30pm.

The driver who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au