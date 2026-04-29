Local contributions and artistic youngsters celebrated

Amity Hutchinson of Koonwarra and Leongatha’s Sebastian Corponi point out their paintings of Sam Sherry.

ATTENDEES chatted happily as they wandered through Leongatha Library checking out the ‘Our People, Our Place’ exhibition on Tuesday evening, seeing how many of those featured they recognised and what all those photographed have contributed to their communities.

Portraits painted by local school and preschool kids accompanied each photo, depicting the person featured, one portrait appropriately showing local soccer identity Bethany Milkins goalkeeping.

Abbie and Caitlin Saario painted Beth Milkins.

Some of the young artists were present for Tuesday’s opening.

Myli Library Programs Officer Kate Lochlin spoke about the two-month Our People, Our Place project that led up to the exhibition.

“Members of the community were nominated to take part in intergenerational conversations with some of our community’s youngest members and we’ve been privileged to work with local schools and kindergartens and witness such deep engagement,” she said.

Kate encouraged people to mingle, chat to someone they haven’t met before and learn a little of their story.

Korumburra’s Shelley Banders was one of those whose community contribution the exhibition recognises.

“I’m chuffed to have been nominated but for everyone of us there are another 100 people doing great things out there,” she said.

Shelley Banders features in the ‘Our People, Our Place’ exhibition.

The exhibition celebrating the stories and faces of valued locals runs for four weeks.

Local identities recognised in the Our People, Our Place exhibition:

Shelley Banders – Shelley advocates for the maintenance and protection of flora and fauna locally, working for South Gippsland Landcare Network, focusing on increasing biodiversity and promoting sustainable land management.

Neil Barrett – Neil is President of the Leongatha Community Garden that now has 150 members, being passionate about supporting locally grown produce and healthier, more sustainable food production.

Val Bremner – As a volunteer with Leongatha SES for 37 years, Val was among the first female operational members in Victoria and is still one of the most active volunteers in the local unit.

Scott Cameron – Scott is a Venus Bay lifesaver, junior footy coach, wildlife rescuer and transporter, and Leongatha CFA volunteer.

Shaun Gardner – As Library Programs Officer in South Gippsland, Shaun runs early years programs, his joy and enthusiasm inspiring local children to develop a love of stories and song.

Alex Lieb – Alex is passionate about community development and the environment and is Project Lead for Regen Gippsland.

Beth Milkins – Beth is a dedicated and respected member of the Leongatha Knights Football Club at which she has served as coach, player and Co-President, breaking new ground in Victoria by coaching the Knights men’s team to the championship in 2024.

Carley Nelson – Carley is owner of a Leongatha fitness business and a member of the Leongatha Business Association who has helped organise many events for the benefit of the local community.

Bob Newton – Bob is a dedicated local historian, farmer and author, being President of the Korumburra & District Historical Society, often leading local history initiatives across the South Gippsland Shire; he was a long-term local councillor.

Matt Saario – Matt has been the Unit Controller of Leongatha SES for 10 years, having volunteered for more than twice that long; he has led the unit through many natural disaster events, and been repeatedly recognised for his service to the community, also being a teacher and the President of South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club.

Sam Sherry – Sam volunteered as President of the Board for Karmai Children’s Centre in Korumburra for a number of years and supports local vulnerable people through her chosen career, also being a children’s soccer coach.

Matt Saario of Leongatha SES is pleased to be included in the ‘Our People, Our Place’ exhibition.