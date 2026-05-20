Fish Creek prevail in instant classic over Yinnar

All the big men fly as one in the tight tussle between Fish Creek and Yinnar. Photo: The BM Project.

FISH Creek held on for a thrilling five-point win over Yinnar in a contest befitting the battle for a top-two spot in the Mid Gippsland Football Netball League.

The Kangaroos led at every change but had to fight to the final siren to secure the result 16.12 (108) to 16.7 (103) in a match that had a finals-like atmosphere.

Despite Yinnar captain Ben Cheffers restricted to the runners and Fish Creek cult hero William McTaggart a late withdrawal the game promised plenty and delivered.

James Jacobsen set the tone for the Magpies with a huge tackle at the first bounce but it was Fish Creek’s Levi Cocksedge who kicked the opener after excellent work from Jack Davis.

Charlie Wilson popped up for the first of his five goals after a Blake Van Der Meer turnover and the visitors were up and running.

Mick Geary snapped truly from a boundary stoppage to get Yinnar on the board after nearly 20 minutes before Kane Grinstead-Jones was awarded a 50-metre penalty.

Enter first-gamer Mason Thomson who found himself with the ball on the last line of defence before a pair of 50-metre penalties put him 35 metres out directly in front.

He kicked truly and was swamped by teammates as the siren sounded to give Fish Creek a narrow quarter-time lead.

The second quarter was a six-goal to four affair in favour of the Kangaroos with centre clearance dominance telling as Fish Creek won that count 11 to one according to Gippsland FM’s Sam Crane.

Luke Williams goaled before Harry McColl found Geary for his second and Wilson snapped after another Yinnar turnover.

Fish Creek went back to back through Wilson and Gavenlock before Grinstead-Jones slotted a late one for the Pies and the Kangaroos took a 22-point lead to the main break.

The third quarter ebbed and flowed with Grinstead-Jones marking on the goal line to open the term before ill discipline saw a free kick paid to Fish Creek and Davis slotted his second for a classic two-goal turnaround.

Tom Robertson kicked a goal and let his opponent Jarrad Walker know about it before Walker’s response earned another free kick to Yinnar.

Harvey McKay kicked a goal of the day contender followed by another from Geary and suddenly the Pies loomed large.

Jack Wiedemann steadied the ship for Fish Creek taking a strong grab and goaling before Hicks added another.

Wiedemann’s second for the term sent the visitors to the last break with a four-goal margin.

The final quarter was an extraordinary contest with 41 tackles laid between the two sides in the term alone.

Geary kicked two for the quarter for Yinnar while Robertson got his second and McKay slammed into a pack to goal and reduce the margin to two goals.

Wiedemann turned provider setting up Wilson for his fifth to push the lead back to 18 points.

But Geary marked 35 metres out ran backwards to save time and kicked truly before Lachlan Pratt repeated the dose.

A rushed behind saw the margin back to five points with around two minutes remaining.



The final minutes saw Yinnar dominate territory leading the inside-50 count 25 to eight for the term but Rhett Wiedemann and Jack Hayes repelled attack after attack until the siren sounded to end a terrific contest.

McColl who swapped between half-back and ruck was exceptional for Yinnar with Geary elite and Sam Walsh outstanding.

McKay played like a 30-year-old rather than an 18-year-old while Flynn Schill came into the game when he saw midfield minutes before half-time.

For Fish Creek Jack Wiedemann was superb with Wilson providing the option they needed in McTaggart’s absence and Williams in everything.