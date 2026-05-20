Sparking community kindness with free electrical help.

As cost of living pressures continue to encroach on the lives of locals, one electrician is reaching out a helping hand to those who need it.

Ben Mason with his second-year apprentice Emily Gardner, who are both helping locals who are doing it tough.

As cost of living pressures continue to encroach on the lives of locals, one electrician is reaching out a helping hand to those who need it.

Ben Mason, owner of B.Mason Electrical, is offering some small electrical jobs completely free of charge for those experiencing hardship.

The offer is primarily aimed at single people, pensioners, and families doing it tough who may be putting off small yet important electrical work.

“It’s something we did last year as well, just to give back to the community, and we got a really positive response,” Ben said.

“We wanted to follow up with the same thing this year, and maybe next year offer something similar.”

Among the free services offered are replacing faulty power points, changing light switches, replacing old light fittings or installing safer, more efficient lighting.

“So far we’ve done things like smoke detector replacements and light replacements,” Ben said.

“If there’s an old light fitting, like a fluorescent light, we’ll put in an LED downlight or something like that for them.”

Ben said the offer would hopefully take away some small problems that can make someone’s daily life harder for those already under pressure.

“If someone’s got a light in their house and it’s just not working, and it’s dark in there, it just takes that problem off their schedule, out of their daily life, and they can just sort of get on with things,” he said.

“If a power point is not working, it’s cracked and potentially dangerous, we’ll sort that out, and it’s a bit safer for people.

“Sometimes call-out fees for this sort of work, especially little jobs, can get quite expensive. It’s a little help, but I think it’s meaningful for people.”

Second-year apprentice Emily Gardner carrying out some work for B.Mason Electrical.

The community response has been strong, and Ben credited how respectful and genuine the community has been.

The process usually begins with a conversation via Facebook Messenger, by text or over the phone to understand exactly what someone needs.

Every case is different, as Ben has sometimes been able to offer free labour, while in other situations the recipient has supplied their own parts or paid for materials for the job.

Wonthaggi Electronics has also supported the initiative, donating electrical equipment to assist with covering some of the associated costs.

Owner Linda Langlois recognised Ben’s selflessness immediately, which made it an easy decision for her to support the offer.

“He’s just doing it off his own bat and paying it forward to the community,” Linda said.

“I’ve got the stock here and just decided it was going to a good cause.”

Now having operated as an electrician in Wonthaggi for over a decade, Ben services all across the Bass Coast and South Gippsland region, including Cowes, Venus Bay, Leongatha, Nyora and Poowong.

He said that there are still roughly 10 spots available for those in need of a helping hand and said there’s no judgement towards anyone who may feel embarrassed about reaching out.

“We’re friendly, there’s no judgement. It’s something we’re really happy to be able to offer people,” he said.

“Just go for it. Send us a text, give us a call, or reach out on Facebook Messenger.”

Ben can be contacted on 0435 738 576.