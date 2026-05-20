South Gippsland Hospital calls on community to join volunteers

South Gippsland Hospital volunteer Cheryl Opie chats with a patient on the ward, one of 14 volunteers giving their time across the service.

SOUTH Gippsland Hospital is calling on community members to join its volunteer team while also celebrating the contribution its current volunteers already make to patient care and community wellbeing.

The hospital has 14 active volunteers who support the service in many ways, from spending time with patients on the ward to helping people stay socially connected through community groups, maintaining the gardens, assisting with food services and ensuring accurate health information reaches the wider community.

Current volunteer roles include ward assist volunteers who offer companionship and practical support to patients, Banksia Groups assistants who support social connection for community members, community information volunteers who keep brochures and noticeboards up to date and gardening volunteers who help maintain the outdoor spaces.

South Gippsland Hospital chief executive Paul Greenhalgh said volunteers were an integral part of the SGH community.

“Our volunteers bring compassion, connection and calm into our service every day,” Mr Greenhalgh said.

“Their contribution cannot be measured just in tasks completed, but in the comfort they provide to patients, families and staff.”

“We are deeply grateful for the role they play, and we are proud to celebrate them.”

To recognise that contribution the hospital is hosting a private celebration event for current volunteers, acknowledging the time, care and commitment they bring to the health service every week.

Community members interested in volunteering can contact community engagement officer Annie Terese on 5683 9777 to find a role that suits their interests, skills and availability.