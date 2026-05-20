Growing with the community as Prior Law deepens its South Gippsland roots

Prior Law is growing its team across its Leongatha and Korumburra offices. A32_1226

WHEN Prior Law acquired the long-established Oakleys practice in 2022, the firm made a commitment to the South Gippsland community to maintain and grow local legal services, not diminish them.

Three years on, partner Daniel Prior says the firm has delivered on that promise and then some.

“We now employ more people across our South Gippsland offices than when we first took over the practice,” Mr Prior said.

“That’s something we’re proud of. We came to South Gippsland because we saw a community that deserved strong local representation, and we’ve invested in building a team that can deliver that.”

Law firms are always evolving, and Prior Law is itself the culmination of many practices that have merged and grown over the decades.

Today the firm operates from offices in Leongatha and Korumburra as part of a broader network that spans Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs and the Latrobe Valley.

It holds Law Institute of Victoria Accredited Specialist status in Property Law and Wills and Estates, a distinction held by only a small number of practitioners statewide.

From the firm’s Bair Street office in Leongatha, Mr Prior leads the full breadth of Prior Law’s offering for South Gippsland clients.

While his specialist expertise is in property law, encompassing covenant advisory, adverse possession, prescriptive easements, development agreements and detailed pre-purchase due diligence alongside standard conveyancing, the Leongatha office provides the complete range of Prior Law services, including wills and powers of attorney, probate and estate administration, deceased estate disputes, commercial law, leasing and notary public work.

“Property law has a richness to it that people don’t always appreciate,” Mr Prior said.

“I was originally a student of history, and the historical dimensions of title, parish plans, old survey field notes and Crown grants drew me into this area of law and have kept me here. But our clients in South Gippsland can access everything Prior Law offers, right here in Leongatha.”

Where clients face complex matters requiring accredited specialist expertise, whether in property law or wills and estates, the firm provides that knowledge at a local level rather than referring clients to Melbourne.

The Leongatha office is supported by a large team including lawyer Karen Kibukamusoke, and staff members Cynamin Murley, Charlotte Smith, Eva McCarrick-Lawes, Macy Newcombe, Hannah Potter, Alexis McGuire, Kirrah Belvedere and Hailey Belvedere, who between them handle law clerk roles, reception, records digitisation, billing and administration across the firm’s South Gippsland operations and beyond.

In Korumburra, the firm has built a distinct identity around criminal law and family law under the leadership of lawyer Kristen Mavor.

Joined by fellow lawyer Tam Wray, the Korumburra team has established a reputation for accessible, responsive legal representation in the local courts.

While the Korumburra office will soon carry the Oakleys Law brand for its criminal and family law work, clients can still be served there for all of Prior Law’s core practice areas, including wills, property, estates and commercial matters.

“Kristen has done an outstanding job building the criminal and family law practice in Korumburra,” Mr Prior said.

“She and Tam have real presence in the courts, and their clients know they’re getting a dedicated team that understands the local community.”

The Korumburra office is further bolstered by recent addition Kirsten Glenn, who brings 19 years of experience as a registrar at the Magistrates’ Courts, most recently Korumburra, and Elise Bainbridge, formerly a registrar at the Wonthaggi and Korumburra Magistrates’ Court.

Ellie Stewart, on the cusp of admission and eagerly honing her skills ahead of being admitted as a lawyer in early 2027, rounds out the team.

“Having Elise and Kirsten on the team is a real advantage for our clients,” Ms Mavor said.

“They understand the court system inside and out. That practical knowledge, combined with their relationships in the courts, is invaluable when we’re representing people at what is often a very stressful time in their lives.”

In recognition of the growing strength and distinct focus of the Korumburra practice, Prior Law will soon rename its criminal law and family law services under a standalone name, Oakleys Law - Criminal and Family Lawyers.

The new name will give clarity to the market about the team’s specialist focus while remaining part of the Prior Law group.

Critically, the new name will also provide a platform for the criminal and family law practice to expand its reach, with the team already appearing in metropolitan Melbourne courts as well as courts across Gippsland.

“The Oakleys name has deep roots in this community, and we want to honour that while giving the criminal and family law team a clear identity of their own,” Mr Prior said.

“Korumburra will always be the home base, but the team is already working across Gippsland and into Melbourne. The renaming gives us the platform to keep growing.”

Prior Law’s investment in South Gippsland extends beyond its legal services.

Just as the firm has done with its Morwell office in the Latrobe Valley, administrative functions have been redirected to keep jobs local.

The Leongatha and Korumburra offices now support records management and digitisation work across the firm, including the management of legal practices when one of the partners is appointed by the Legal Services Board as manager of another firm.

“We believe in putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to regional employment,” Mr Prior said.

“If work can be done locally, it should be. That’s good for our team and it’s good for the community.”

As Law Week shines a spotlight on the importance of accessible legal services, Mr Prior says the message from Prior Law is a simple one.

“We’re local, we’re growing, and we’re here for the long term,” he said.

“Whether it’s a property transaction, a family matter, or planning your estate, our team is here to help.”

Prior Law is at 28 Bair Street, Leongatha (03) 5662 3401 and Shop 6/43-49 Commercial Street, Korumburra (03) 5655 1344, with more information at www.priorlaw.com.au.