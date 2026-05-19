Breakers crush Langwarrin as Cargill brings up ton

Alyssa Dennis clears the ball.

THE Phillip Island Breakers women have piled on 18 goals to crush Langwarrin 18.14 (122) to 2.1 (13) in perfect twilight conditions on Saturday with key forward Ella Cargill notching up her 100th career goal in the first quarter.

The small ground gave the Breakers an easy avenue to goal and they took full advantage from the opening bounce, with Alyssa Dennis enjoying the wide wings and using her pace to push the ball forward.

Two quick first quarter majors saw Cargill bring up her milestone before the Breakers added another three for the term to set up a winning lead they never looked like surrendering.

Despite the scoreline Langwarrin put up a good fight through the midfield with Annie Dempsey, Cloe Booth and Lily Jack working hard to create space and clear the stoppages.

Sophie McCracken-Evans dominated in the ruck and gave the Breakers mids first use of the ball, allowing the steady stream of goals to continue right through the second and third quarters.

Key forwards Tiarnie Ellingworth, Cargill and Immy Bradford provided great targets all match, with Ellingworth booting four, Cargill and Bradford bagging three each, and eight other Breakers also hitting the scoreboard.

Among them was Jorja Tiziani who kicked her first senior goal twice after having her line adjusted by the umpire on her first attempt, while Tess Wingfield showed her class in a rare forward outing to also impact the scoreboard.

Goals: Tiarnie Ellingworth 4, Immy Bradford 3, Ella Cargill 3, Tess Wingfield, Tess Angarane, Lily Jack, Sophie McCracken-Evans, Annie Dempsey, Chloe O’Malley, Jorja Tiziani, Gaby Hynes.

Best: Annie Dempsey, Lily Jack, Chloe O’Malley, Tiarnie Ellingworth, Ella Cargill.

This week the Breakers host top of the ladder Pines at home on Friday night.