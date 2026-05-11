Foster’s engine room runs Mirboo North into the ground

Mirboo North’s William Jacka with a slick one-handed take. W18_1926

THE visiting undefeated top-of-the-table Foster Tigers ate the Mirboo North Tigers alive by 107 points in Saturday’s lopsided Pink Sports Day match at Tigerland.

Wearing its yellow and black clash jersey, Foster started quietly on the scoreboard, with Mirboo North’s tight defence restricting the reigning Mid Gippsland premier to 1.4 at quarter time.

Led by Beau Peters, Nathan Skewes, Will Jacka and Brandon Watson, Mirboo North’s back six held the anchor firm as Foster continually attacked, only to be repelled time and time again.

As it turned out, Mirboo North’s astute early defensive work represented a short-term solution but not an ongoing answer to keeping the Foster forwards at bay for the remainder of the day.

Immediately the second quarter began, Foster’s engine room slipped into overdrive and with its dominance at the clearances and almost everywhere else, proceeded to systematically run Mirboo North’s less experienced team off its feet and into the ground.

This was an emphatic power display of high marking, hard running and precision passing from Foster, where its key forwards, Jake Best and Brett Eddy, booted seven and six goals respectively for the afternoon.

Unfortunately for Mirboo North, its hurried disposals across its back 50 lacked authority under Foster’s outstanding intercept marking and intense tackling pressure.

Elsewhere, Mirboo North’s frequent turnovers were pounced upon by Foster, as the locals’ game plan unravelled and easy goals resulted when the ball was swept down field in link-up waves.

By half-time, Foster was 55 points clear and Mirboo North’s only goal had come from Ethan Woodall, who split the middle of the big white sticks from long range during the second term.

It was more of the same in the last half, with Foster adding 10 goals and two single Mirboo North majors coming from skipper Hudson Kerr and onballer Archie Woodall.

To Mirboo North’s credit, neither shoulders slumped nor heads dropped, as the home side plugged away against a far superior opponent.

Mirboo North’s scoring opportunities were continually restricted by Foster’s well

organised structures behind the ball in its discipline-driven back line play.

In the end, Foster’s 31 scoring shots to Mirboo North’s four was a clear indication the difference between the two Tiger sides was poles apart.

Amongst Mirboo North’s better performers were Nathan Skewes, Archie Woodall, Kerr, Brandon Watson, Ollie Mahoney and giant ruckman Patrick Lewis.

Best players for Foster included the athletic Jack Rathjen, Jack Weston, Lachlan Rathjen, Tom Schneider, Aaron Rhodes, Best and Eddy.

Mirboo North now has the round six bye, after which it travels to Willow Grove to meet Hill End on Saturday 23 May.