Kangaroos overrun Tigers

Mirboo North’s Jordan Cummaudo didn’t see this tackle coming and copped a big hit as a result. W22_1626

By Rover

FISH Creek played precision football from the second quarter onwards to overrun Mirboo North by 120 points at Terrill Park on Saturday.



After trailing by seven points at the first change, the Kangaroos took complete control with a second quarter blitz of 7.1 to zero, continually advancing inside their forward 50 with purpose, strength and pace.



Fish Creek’s 12 changes from last year’s losing grand final side included five high-end imports in Jack Davis, Blaine Coates, Will McTaggart, Rhett Weidemann and Jackson Weidemann, who brought a combined tally of 1460 games of experience.



Mirboo North youngsters Toby McDuffie, Hayden Barnes and Harry Mahoney booted the first three goals of the match, and for nearly 20 minutes the Tigers looked in control.



Giant ruckman Patrick Lewis dominated the stoppage hit-outs in his 50th senior appearance, with the Tigers winning most clearances.



Beau Peters, Oliver Budd, Luke Marriott and Darby Kratzat were also going well for the visitors.



But experienced campaigners Jarrod Walker and Tom Cameron kicked successive goals to wrest back momentum, and after that it was shut the gate.



The Kangaroos ran in threes and fours across the ground and the Tigers were unable to stop the onslaught.



Jackson Weidemann, Brady Mitchell, Wilkie Edgelow, Cameron and Luke Williams were among the top performers for Fish Creek.



In the second half the Kangaroos added 6.4 during the third term and 8.5 in the final quarter, with the Tigers struggling with disposal efficiency.



Multiple goal kickers for Fish Creek in its 20-goal victory were McTaggart with six majors, Cameron and Jackson Weidemann four each, Blaine Coates three and Jack Hayes two.



Mirboo North’s only goal after the main break came from Jonathon Conlan.



This Saturday Mirboo North hosts Boolarra under lights at Tigerland in an Anzac Day night match starting at 5pm.

Fish Creek’s Brady Mitchell manages to shrug the tackle from his Mirboo North opponent. W20_1626