Giants put the pressure on Garfield

Korumburra-Bena football action from the Round 2 WGFNC clash against Garfield. Photo: Bec Casey Sports Photography.

KORUMBURRA-Bena had a competitive contest against Garfield on Saturday.



Played at the Korumburra Showgrounds, a third-quarter comeback by the Giants resulted in Garfield coming away with just a 27-point win.



Korumburra-Bena hit the ground running with an early goal, but Garfield was quick to respond.



The Giants kept themselves in the game with four goals through the first quarter.



Garfield didn’t capitalise on all its opportunities and recorded five behinds, but its five-goal quarter saw it hold an 11-point lead at the first siren.



Korumburra-Bena’s momentum slowed in the second quarter while Garfield stepped it up.



Garfield kicked the first goal of the quarter, with the Giants replying within two minutes.



A couple of behinds went to both sides, followed by a goal to Korumburra-Bena before Garfield turned up the heat.



Garfield kicked four goals and three behinds in quick succession, which left the Giants down by 34 going into the long break.



Not to be outdone, the Giants delivered an impressive third quarter with five goals scored.



Garfield looked to continue its hot streak with an early goal, but Korumburra-Bena made its presence known throughout the term.



Korumburra-Bena’s defenders kept Garfield to three goals and ensured an exciting contest in the final term.



Korumburra-Bena kicked three goals to Garfield’s four, which saw Garfield come away with the points.



The Giants’ best players were Guy Dickson, Jordan Waite, Jordan Ceppi, Kodie Walker and Aaron Turton.



Goal kickers for the Giants included Waite (5), Tom Crocker (3) and Ryan Gillis (2) with five other goalkickers contributing a goal each.



Next week Korumburra-Bena will play in an Anzac Sunday clash against Dalyston.