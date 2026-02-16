Free workshops to help households slash energy bills

Mycelia coordinator Teresa Davison looks forward to running a busy day of energy information sessions at Venus Bay Community Centre.

SOUTH Gippsland and Bass Coast households can learn how to slash their energy bills and navigate the shift to all-electric homes through free community workshops kicking off at Venus Bay Community Centre on Saturday, February 21.

Mycelia Energy Collective’s 2026 Energy Exchange series supported by Bass Coast Shire Council and Bank Australia will run from February to May across seven locations including Wonthaggi, Korumburra, Venus Bay, Kilcunda, Loch, Corinella and Foster.

The five-part series covers understanding energy bills and low-cost efficiency upgrades to electrification, draught-proofing and insulation, solar and battery storage and connecting with trusted local installers.

The program brings together electrification educators Goodbye Gas and community-owned energy specialists Earthworker Smart Energy Cooperative alongside Mycelia.

Co-ordinator Dionne Smith said the sessions were designed to cut through confusion around the energy transition.

“People want to make good decisions but the energy transition can feel overwhelming,” Ms Smith said.

The Venus Bay launch day features three sessions starting at 10am looking at whether you are getting the best energy deal and how to compare offers, with tips on slashing costs and the impact of solar on your bill.

That is followed at 12pm by a session on home solar explaining how systems work, what size you need and an explanation of rebates, subsidies and discounts.

The final session from 1.30pm until 2.30pm deals with how home battery systems work and their impact on your energy bill.

Venus Bay Community Centre is an ideal location given its energy self-sufficiency through solar panels, battery and backup generator, serving as a hub for locals and visitors to charge devices and access internet during power outages.

Mycelia coordinator Teresa Davison stressed the workshops are run by community members rather than businesses with a vested interest.

“It’s totally free and it’s not a private business saying ‘we’ve got the best deal’, it’s community members helping each other,” Ms Davison said, adding people can often save hundreds of dollars.

Ms Davison gave the example of an energy deal offering three hours of free power between 11am and 2pm, remarking few people know about such opportunities.

“People don’t just need information, they need clarity, trust and a safe place to ask questions,” Ms Smith said.

“These events are designed to meet people where they are whether they’re curious, cautious or ready to take the next step.”

Mycelia has also been named the 2026 AusNet HOME Energy Grant recipient launching a project to help rental providers, tenants and property managers navigate Victoria’s Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards being phased in from 2027 to 2030.

The new standards will require upgrades to heating, cooling, insulation, draught-proofing, hot water and water efficiency in rental properties.

Ms Smith said many rental providers were unsure what upgrades were required, what support was available and how to plan a pathway that protected their investment.

Free lunch and information sessions for rental providers will be held in Korumburra on March 17, San Remo on March 18, Foster on April 30 and Wonthaggi on June 3.

Participants in the rental pilot can access up to in upgrade support.

People are welcome to attend as many of the February 21 sessions as they like.

All events are free and can be booked at mycelia.org.au/events.