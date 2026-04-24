Funding vs fear as crime debate flares again

State government commits $62 million to recruit 200 police reservists and $18.3 million for 3000 mobile devices in 2026-27 Budget.

Local businesses in Leongatha have reported multiple break-ins amid ongoing concerns about repeat offenders.

The state government has pledged new police resources and crime prevention funding among concerns over growing thefts, repeat offending and bail laws in small communities such as Leongatha.

The announcement follows recent reports of businesses and community groups in Leongatha being targeted repeatedly by thefts, potentially costing business owners up to $50,000.

In its 2026-27 Victorian Budget, the state government has committed $62 million to recruit up to 200 reservists for administrative duties, saying the move will free up frontline police to focus on the community.

The Budget also includes $18.3 million for 3000 mobile devices for specialist police.

The government says these devices will allow officers to access police systems while out in the field, allowing them to make faster decisions without having to travel back to a station.

Police Minister Anthony Carbines said the investment was about supporting police and giving them more resources.

"Labor is delivering more officers on the street, more PSOs on trains, and new tech to help police do their job," Mr Carbines said.

"The latest crime data shows Australia's toughest bail laws are working, but we've got more to do."

The government has also announced $13.4 million to almost triple the number of Tobacco Licensing Victoria inspectors, while also giving landlords the ability to kick out businesses selling illicit tobacco.

Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Enver Erdogan said the measure was aimed at reducing organised crime.

"Cracking down on illicit tobacco and the organised crime gangs it funds is all about keeping Victorians safe."

The government's announcement has come right after Leongatha business owners and residents have raised concerns about a spate of thefts affecting the township.

The concerns follow a recent court appearance involving a man facing eight charges, including burglary while on bail.

The matter was heard at the Korumburra Magistrates' Court and has been adjourned to a later date.

One Leongatha business owner previously spoke to the Sentinel-Times, expressing concerns about some offenders exploiting the system.

"You've got people that know the system very well and are exploiting it," he said.

"They get caught, and they get bailed to do exactly the same thing."

Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead said the situation reflects broader concerns.

"Under Labor, Victoria's crime rate has reached a 20-year high," she said.

"There are not enough police, Victoria's bail laws are not working, and Labor have no plan to fix it."

"Last week Jess Wilson and her New Liberal Team announced that Our Plan to Keep Victorians Safe will deliver 3000 more police, 200 more PSOs and make sure that offenders who Break Bail, Face Jail."

"Our plan will actually reduce crime and make our community a safer place to live."

The government has also committed $30 million to the Violence Reduction Unit, which will fund programs to help identify and disrupt youth crime patterns earlier.

A further $9.5 million will go to expanding Blue Light Victoria's youth mentoring program.

Attorney-General and Minister for Violence Reduction Sonya Kilkenny spoke about the approach.

"We're reducing violent youth crime with serious consequences and early interventions," Ms Kilkenny said.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred, co-chair of the Coalition's Illegal Tobacco Task Force, criticised the government's approach to organised crime and illicit tobacco.

"The Federal Government is waving the white flag at organised crime," Ms Aldred said.

"While trumpeting an announcement of $84 million that is going to the states and territories to clean up this crisis, organised crime is making a $6.9 billion profit from illegal tobacco. At $6.9 billion a year, that's $95 million every five days. So, in less than a week, organised crime is banking more than the Federal Government's entire announcement."

"The fact is the Federal Government's policies of under resourcing enforcement and continuing to increase the tobacco excise tax are driving the illegal tobacco trade, and that's putting Australians at risk every day this continues."

Meanwhile, the state government maintains its stance that the bail laws are working and male youth offending is falling.