The species being protected after Mirboo North’s conservation win

Protected Mirboo North forest likely harbours species yet to be surveyed.

The Greater Glider is one of the key species supported by the Mirboo North Conservation Park. Photo: Sam Horton.

THE full ecological value of the newly titled Mirboo North Conservation Park may only just be coming into focus, with an ecologist saying that the newly protected forest could hold more flora and fauna than most realise.

The forest’s protection has been closely associated with the Greater Glider, but ecologist Peter Gannon said the site was home to a vast array of important species, many of which have not been fully surveyed yet.

The Greater Glider remains the forest’s calling card, though, now listed as endangered under federal law. Mr Gannon said it remains so significant to the forest, as it depends on large tree hollows that have become increasingly scarce.

He said the Mirboo North population appeared to be quite isolated, raising questions about the possibility of unique genetic traits or behaviours.

“We don’t know, because we haven’t done the surveys or the studies yet, but I suspect that if we had the funding and the budget and did an analysis of their genomics (the gene pool of that population), we might find that it’s been isolated for so long that it’s sort of self-sustaining to a point,” said Mr Gannon.

He said this could be crucial to understanding the local population and the role it might play in the future if habitat links were strengthened across the Strzelecki Ranges.

However, the Greater Glider is not the only species on the radar.

Mr Gannon said the conservation park is likely also supporting aquatic species, such as the South Gippsland Spiny Crayfish and Narracan Burrowing Crayfish, with the creek flowing through the forest providing very promising habitat.

He also pointed to the Strzelecki koala as another species of importance.

While the koala is not formally listed as threatened, he said the Strzelecki population was very significant, mainly because it is an endemic group with disease resistance not seen in other koalas that have been introduced to the region from elsewhere.

“We know now that they’re resistant to nine different species of chlamydia because they’re endemic,” he said.

The forest is also known to support Powerful Owls, and Mr Gannon believes that there’s every chance other species remain undetected in the Mirboo North forest.

Among those he said had a chance to be present were quolls, brush-tailed phascogales, swamp antechinus, southern brown bandicoots, lace monitors and reptiles such as swamp skinks and glossy grass skinks.

“There are other species we know nothing about,” said Mr Gannon.

He argued that the uncertainty is what makes this newly protected land so valuable.

Mr Gannon said that rural, small remnants of native forests were often underestimated, resulting in less funding and less surveying.

“Who knows what’s in there,” he said.

“We haven’t had the funding or the time to have a look, and that’s why it’s so important to protect these places, because we don’t fully appreciate them.”

He also spoke about the forest’s value beyond its native fauna.

He said that fallen logs, damp gullies, streams, hollow bearing trees and more all play a role in supporting biodiversity, providing habitat and allowing species even outside the forest to benefit.

For many locals, the forest is an amazing place for activities such as walking and riding, but for many species, it’s home, and they’ll now be protected under the forest’s brand-new conservation park status.

“What the ecologists like myself see is the unbelievably diverse and incredibly special and incredibly important habitat,” said Mr Gannon.