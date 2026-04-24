What should old School site become?

The centrally located 1.8 hectare site has sat vacant since December 2019.

After nearly seven years sitting vacant, Wonthaggi's former secondary college site is finally in the spotlight as Bass Coast Shire Council opens community consultation on what it should become.

The 1.8 hectare site on the corner of McBride Avenue and Watt Street has been empty since the end of 2019, when senior students moved to the new McKenzie Campus.

It is still owned and managed by the Victorian Department of Education, but its revitalisation is a Tier 1 advocacy priority for Council.

Deputy Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the community wanted action.

"We know this site means a great deal to the community, and we've heard loud and clear that people don't want to see it sit vacant," Cr Tessari said.

"At the same time, we have a responsibility to plan carefully and make sure any future use is financially sustainable and doesn't place an ongoing burden on ratepayers."

Cr Tessari said the location had real potential.

"There are exciting possibilities for this site, such as a mixed-use redevelopment," he said.

Aerial view of the former Wonthaggi Secondary College McBride Campus site at the corner of McBride Avenue and Watt Street.

"Its location near green spaces, community facilities and the town centre means it has the potential to support jobs, services, arts and culture, and help meet future housing and community needs."

But he was upfront about the hurdles. Council does not own or manage the site, the existing buildings are ageing, and the upfront and ongoing costs of taking the site on would be significant.

Council has allocated $350,000 in the 2025-26 Budget to begin what is expected to be a multi-year project, funding pre-feasibility studies covering building condition, structural integrity, heritage and safety.

The engagement builds on work done last year through the Wonthaggi Structure Plan review and a Community Reference Group that helped identify potential land uses and funding considerations.

Pressure to act has been mounting. The Wonthaggi Old Tech Creative Hub group, known as WOTCH, held a Picnic in the Park at Wishart Reserve last November, arguing the site should become a creative community hub with artist studios, a sound and media lab, cafe, bar and marketplace.

The site carries a deep local history. It opened as Wonthaggi Technical School in 1922 before merging with Wonthaggi High School in 1988 to form the dual-campus secondary college.

Residents can now take part in a Balancing the Uses activity online, read about potential land use options and complete a survey at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/former-wonthaggi-secondary-college-site

Drop-in sessions with guided walks around the site will be held on Saturday May 2 and Wednesday May 6, both 10am to 12pm. Registrations are limited and required to attend.