It’s official: No ‘rural rebate’ this year for Bass Coast farmers

If you were hoping to hear council debate what a reformed Bass Coast Rural Land Management Rebate (RLMR) might look like in this year’s budget, don’t hold your breath, unless you can hold your breath until next year! See details:

The Bass Coast Shire Council had a modest start to its 2026-27 Budget consultation process when three members of the community logged on for an online information session. Three drop-in opportunities are proposed for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 28 and 29.

IF YOU were hoping to hear council debate what a reformed Bass Coast Rural Land Management Rebate (RLMR) might look like in this year’s budget, don’t hold your breath.

Despite council voting in February this year to “introduce a revised program with a proposed budget to be determined in conjunction with the development of the Annual Budget” it’s not going to happen this year as indicated by the wording of that motion.

What was revealed by the shire’s General Manager Innovation and Engagement at Bass Coast Shire Council, Patrick Dillon, at the first of a series of engagement sessions on the annual budget, online on Thursday night, April 23, is that consultation about what a “reformed program” might look like will take place sometime between now and the 2027-28 budget.

But, in the meantime, a decision has already been made, he said, about how some of the $678,000 that would have gone to the farmers for on-farm environmental projects like weed and erosion control, tree planting and pest control will be spent instead.

As well as suggesting that some environment projects had already been earmarked for part of that funding, he also said that there were a range of other environmental projects council was involved in that could benefit from some of that funding this year while council and the community decided what a reformed RLMR Program would look like for the following year.

He gave an assurance that farmer representative groups would be consulted.

“They indicated that the program might need reform but were keen to see the rebate remain, while also seeing a reduction in their rates,” said Mr Dillon, or words to that effect.

But the question is, has the $678,000, that the farmers previously received, simply been absorbed within a tight budget process?

The net result of the shire council rejigging where it gets its rates revenue; from residential, commercial, industrial, vacant and farming land ratepayers, is that while it is giving farmers an $834,000 discount, as part of this year’s budget, it is also taking $1.4 million more from the owners of vacant residential land, by upping their rate from 150% to 200% of the general rate, more than covering the cost of the farmers’ discount.

The $678,000 it has taken away from the farmers looks set to go towards environmental projects the shire is already undertaking, like the work to identify potential biolinks ($250,000) and implement appropriate planning controls ($250,000) to protect the Western Port Woodlands for which it believes the State Government should be paying but which is necessary to produce advocacy documents which will identify land for urgent protection ahead of the state election.

If that’s what the shire intends to do, you’d think the motion passed in February would have to be rescinded and clarified, giving councillors (and the community) a chance to be properly involved in the decision-making process.

Cr Mat Morgan and Cr Meg Edwards both acknowledged at the February meeting that the decision is yet to be made about what to do with the funding and what a reformed program would look like.

Just three members of the community attended the online session on Thursday evening April 23, also attended by Crs Halstead, Temby, Bauer and Thompson, and several council officers including Mr Dillon and the shire’s Manager Financial Services Joseph Kay.

The Bass Coast community will get three additional chances to discuss the 2026-27 budget with councillors and council officers, as follows:

Wonthaggi Town Hall - Tuesday 28 April 5pm-7pm

Phillip Island Visitor Information Centre (Newhaven) - Wednesday 29 April 2pm-4pm

Coronet Bay Community Centre - Wednesday 29 April 11am-1pm

You can also ask a question about the 2026-27 Bass Coast Shire Council Budget, fill out the survey or make a submission on their Engage Bass Coast website HERE

You can also write a formal submission by May 8, 2026 and send it to basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au

You can ask to address the council on your submission at a budget hearing on May 13, 2026.