GP callout in Tarwin Lower

Tarwin Lower and District Community Health Centre is on the hunt for a doctor. A03_0726

THE challenge for those in Tarwin Lower, Venus Bay and surrounds to see a doctor has increased since the closure of a large medical clinic in Leongatha with Tarwin Lower and District Community Health Centre on the lookout for its own GP.

That would initially be for a couple of days a week with the potential to build up to more, the community sure to be appreciative of having a doctor locally with a likelihood of flexible working hours and the centre located in a pleasant garden setting.

The vibrant centre runs various community projects, Pilates classes, friendship groups and art shows and offers the services of allied health professionals and a nurse practitioner who is on site once a week for half a day.

The services of a child and maternal health nurse are also available with bookings for that needing to be made through South Gippsland Shire Council.

“We’re a health centre without a doctor,” Tarwin Lower and District Community Health Centre president Teresa Davison said, that having been the case for around three years.

She remarked that locals are currently having to venture to Foster, Inverloch and Wonthaggi to see a doctor.

“A huge number of people were going to Leongatha but there are often waiting lists, so we desperately need a doctor and we’re all set up for it,” Ms Davison said.

She noted that while the permanent population in the Venus Bay and Tarwin Lower area totals more than 2,000 that rises to more than 5,000 during the peak holiday period.

“I think a lot of people have put off going to the doctor because it’s been hard to get into places or it’s too far away,” Ms Davison said.

Any GPs keen to chat about the possibility of working at the Tarwin Lower and District Community Health Centre are encouraged to call Ms Davison on 0484 743 290.