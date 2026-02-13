Have you got your Valentine’s Day all locked away yet?

ONE of the most polarising expressions of love, especially around Valentine’s Day, is having a padlock engraved with the names of you and your sweetheart and attaching it to a bridge - but is it love or just littering?

Annoying or nice. What do you think of the practice of attaching ‘lovelocks’ to bridges as an expression of love?

ONE of the most polarising expressions of love, especially around Valentine’s Day, is having a padlock, particularly one in a heart shape, engraved with the names of you and your sweetheart and attaching it to a public place.

Bridges are the most popular. Local jetties too.

The practice of attaching padlocks to a bridge as a symbol of love — often called “love locks” — is widely believed to have begun in Serbia during World War I.

According to local legend, the tradition started in the spa town of Vrnjacka Banja. A schoolteacher named Nada fell in love with a Serbian officer named Relja. After he went to war in Greece and fell in love with another woman, Nada reportedly died of heartbreak. To protect their own relationships from a similar fate, young women in the town began writing their names and their lovers’ names on padlocks and attaching them to a bridge where Nada and Relja used to meet — now known as Most Ljubavi - Bridge of Love.

Modern Revival: Rome early 2000s

Although the Serbian story is considered the earliest known example, the practice became internationally popular much later — around 2006 — after an Italian novel by Federico Moccia highlighted the attaching of love locks to the Ponte Milvio in Rome. Fans began replicating the gesture in real life, and the custom quickly spread across Europe and then worldwide.

Whether it’s the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the Pont de l’Archevêché in Paris, one of dozens of bridges across Victoria or locally; there’s hardly a bridge anywhere that doesn’t have a lock attached.

