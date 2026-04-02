Help Kongwak Primary School and your garden

Kongwak Primary School is raising funds for educational games on the school grounds through Fundraising with Bulbs, an initiative of Tesselaar in Silvan.

Evie and Jai check out last year’s bulb delivery.

BRIGHTEN your garden and give Kongwak Primary School a helping hand to add some entertaining activities for its students through Fundraising with Bulbs, an initiative of Tesselaar in Silvan.

The school receives 40 per cent of bulb sale proceeds.

It plans to put the money towards fun, interactive line-marking games, such as snakes and ladders, number mazes, hopscotch and various educational games for the school grounds.

While Tesselaar is renowned for Tulips, it also specialises in other bulb varieties, including Daffodils, Hyacinths, Freesias, Dutch Iris and Ranunculus.

School Council president Katie Davis, who is the mother of a couple of current Kongwak Primary students, said the school has embraced the bulb initiative for quite a few years.

“It’s a great fundraiser because of the generosity of Tesselaar,” she said, adding that there is a lot less work for parents than other approaches, such as raffles.

Bulb sales last year of close to $1,200 brought in almost $500 for the school.

Katie mentioned school families that succeeded in growing bulbs last year enjoyed the lovely pop of colour in their gardens with Spring coming on and the chance to cut flowers for inside.

She said it’s a great experience for kids to plant something in a seemingly dormant state that results in a burst of colour coming out of nowhere.

Katie remarked that bulbs make great presents, encouraging people to get in early for Mother’s Day.

Visit bulbfundraiser.com.au/Kongwak to check out the range and place an order, with orders closing on April 10.