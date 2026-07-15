Inverloch Equinox Festival injects $910,000 into local economy

In only its second year the Inverloch Equinox Festival has confirmed its status as a major economic driver for the Bass Coast region generating $910,000 for the local economy.

Newhaven College students James Cameron, Finn Farley, Flynn Dengerink, Holly Martelli and Finn Lauper-Walker from rock band Zenith Paradox with Today Show weather presenter Tim Davies at the television launch of the Inverloch Equinox Festival. B15_1226

THE Inverloch Equinox Festival has cemented its status as a major economic driver for the Bass Coast region generating a staggering $910,000 in economic impact in 2026.

In just its second year the event has grown from a weekend of entertainment to a vital investment in Inverloch’s visitor economy. Beyond the direct financial boost, the festival achieved unprecedented media exposure through the Today Show.

Weather presenter Tim Davies and Invy Gull from the Inverloch Tourism Association gave the national audience for the Today Show a big wave during a live cross at the Inverloch jetty to promote the Inverloch Equinox Festival. B14_1226

According to the Inverloch Tourist Association (ITA) the festival’s success can be attributed to the immense dedication of the local community with hundreds of volunteer hours alongside widespread business and community support.

ITA President Glenn Morris said the direct economic benefit of the Equinox Festival far exceeded $910,000. “The festival created huge exposure for the town which will have benefits for years to come. It’s a great boon for Inverloch and the region,” said Mr Morris.

Event surveys revealed that over half of the festival attendees travelled from outside the local area. This influx of tourists directly benefited the town, leading to a surge in accommodation occupancy as thousands of visitors explored local shops, cafés, and regional attractions throughout the weekend.

As the festival looks ahead to next year organisers are determined to build on this momentum and have officially commenced planning for the 2027 Equinox Festival.

Local businesses are being urged to get involved early with ITA inviting expressions of interest from local businesses, artists, and community groups. Organisers want to collaborate with those interested in hosting festival-aligned events across the weekend.

Ideal event concepts include creative workshops and educational demonstrations, special dining experiences and curated menus, art exhibitions and live entertainment, recreation sessions and wellness activities.

To best complement the main festival program, organisers are particularly encouraging events scheduled for Friday evening, Saturday morning, and Sunday encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore more of what Inverloch has to offer.

Expressions of interest for market stalls at The Glade or the Wellbeing Expo will be released at a later date. The deadline for initial discussions is July 31, 2026.

If you have a unique idea to bring to the 2027 festival the ITA wants to hear from you.

To arrange a meeting with festival organisers, email admin@ita.inverloch.org. To discuss corporate packaging and financial sponsorship opportunities call Glenn Morris, Inverloch Tourism Association President, directly on 0413 159 666.