A memorable grand final at Scorpion Park saw Inverloch win its sixth U17 grand final in a row.

Inverloch LDCA U17 Premiers 2026. Back row (left-right) Brett Debono (Coach), Aedan Parker, Kian Atyeo-Peters, Marc Laubscher, Lola Denver, Harry Foster, Jackie Newman (Team Manager). Front row (left-right) Isaac Richardson, Jay Mottram-Carter, Cooper Newman (C), Ty Debono (C), Max Johnston, Jack Wells, Noah McMillan.

A FANTASTIC day of cricket at Scorpion Park saw Inverloch battle Leongatha Combined Clubs for the coveted U17’s trophy.

For many of the players it was a memorable last game at junior level. An incredible achievement for both clubs it was Inverloch’s sixth U17 grand final in a row.

A strong performance at the crease by Frazer Livingstone saw him reach 41 before he was caught and bowled by Frazer Livingstone. B73_1026

Leongatha Clubs Combined won the toss and elected to bat.

Louis Read was caught by Ty Debono off the bowling of Max Johnston. B72_1026

An early wicket to fall for Leongatha was Max Carter, caught behind by Jay Mottram Carter off the bowling of Ty Debono.

Inverloch skipper Ty Debono scored 67, including 11 boundaries and took an early wicket for Inverloch in the first ball of the game. B72_1026

Leongatha settled into the match, but the loss of Louis Read in the 7th over, caught by Ty Debono, followed by the loss of Eamon Berryman next ball, bowled by Max Johnston, had Leongatha on the back foot.

Max Carter caught behind by Jay Mottram Carter off the bowling of Ty Debono was an early wicket to fall for Leongatha. B42_1026

Steadying again, Leongatha put on 60 more runs before Frazer Livingstone was caught by Max Johnston. Charlie Bickerton was run out by Noah McMillan with the scoreboard on 126, and Lance Moon was caught by Aedan Parker just three runs later.

Louis Read was caught by Ty Debono off the bowling of Max Johnston. B72_1026

Ryan Jorgensen was Leongatha’s next wicket to fall, caught by Cooper Newman on 136, Cohen Harrison was caught by Ty Debono with Leongatha in trouble on 143, and Raidyn Harrison was caught by Harry Foster, as Leongatha teetered on 143. Noah McLennan made a single before Tyson Lund was run out by Cooper Newman, leaving Leongatha with 150 on the scoreboard.

A strong performance at the crease by Frazer Livingstone saw him reach 41 before he was caught and bowled by Frazer Livingstone. B73_1026

Inverloch started well with the run chase well and truly on until in the 3rd over it was payback time when Max Carter was dismissed, caught by Jay Mottram Carter.

Max Carter, caught behind by Jay Mottram Carter off the bowling of Ty Debono, was an early wicket to fall for Leongatha. B42_1026

Unnerved Inverloch piled on the runs until Ty Debono was caught by Ryan Jorgensen in the 21st over, with Inverloch sitting comfortably on 105. Max Johnston was caught by Charlie Bickerton in the 26th over with Inverloch sitting on 127.

Inverloch skipper Ty Debono scored 67, including 11 boundaries and took an early wicket for Inverloch in the first ball of the game. B72_1026

Noah McMillan was run out by Lance Moon with Inverloch on 134. Wrapping up the game without any further loss of wickets, Inverloch reached their target of 151 with 6 wickets to spare.