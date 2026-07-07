Inverloch prepares for a spectacular weekend of community, culture and jazz

Celebrating over 30 years of delivering world-class ‘jazz by the sea’ the Inverloch Jazz Festival runs from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The Inverloch Jazz Festival runs this year from Friday July 31 to Sunday Aug 2. B49_3125

Music lovers and musicians from around Victoria will descend on Inverloch at the end of this month for the much-anticipated Inverloch Jazz Festival.

Running from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, 2026, this beloved three-day event officially marks over 30 remarkable years of delivering world-class ‘jazz by the sea’ with a weekend packed with non-stop live music and an infectious community spirit.

This year’s extensive program promises an exceptionally diverse mix of sub-genres, ensuring there is something to satisfy every type of jazz enthusiast. The comprehensive 2026 lineup seamlessly blends traditional, contemporary, Latin, and high-energy funk jazz, promising to fill the crisp coastal air with syncopated rhythms, blazing horn sections, and deeply soulful vocal melodies.

Festival organisers have proudly confirmed that the 2026 event will feature more than 40 distinct bands and over 150 individual musicians all performing in exceptionally warm and welcoming indoor venues within walking distance of each other.

Festival-goers will be able to easily navigate between different stages without missing a single beat, staying entirely protected from the elements regardless of the winter weather conditions outside.

This close-knit venue layout creates a unique, club-like atmosphere throughout the entire township. A definitive hallmark of the Inverloch Jazz Festival has always been its unwavering commitment to showcasing a wide range of musical talent.

The 2026 roster brings together highly seasoned industry veterans and the bright, ambitious sparks of the next generation. In a highly anticipated partnership, emerging musical talents from Monash University's acclaimed jazz program will share the spotlights and stages with established legends.

This collaborative environment provides audiences with a rare opportunity to witness the future of Australian music performing directly alongside the veteran masters who originally helped shape the national scene.

Headlining this year's stellar musical lineup is the magnificent Michelle Nicolle Quartet.

Widely renowned as a premier Australian jazz ensemble, this brilliant group has recorded and performed together for over a quarter of a century. Led by the internationally celebrated and award-winning jazz vocalist Michelle Nicolle, the quartet has earned a fierce global reputation for its incredibly sophisticated re-imagining of the Great American Songbook.

More recently, they have also turned heads across the musical world by masterfully blending complex classical compositions with loose, brilliant, and entirely unpredictable improvisational jazz. The quartet's performance at the festival promises to be an unforgettable highlight of the entire three-day weekend.

Michelle Nicolle herself brings an immense wealth of global prestige and artistic experience to the Inverloch stage. She has toured extensively across Europe, Japan, and the United States, earning rave reviews and accolades worldwide. Her glittering career includes high-profile collaborations with internationally recognized jazz giants such as trumpet master Wynton Marsalis and guitarist Larry Koonse, as well as performances with Australia’s very own national musical treasure, pianistic maestro Paul Grabowsky.

Full weekend passes start at a highly accessible price point of around $130, offering incredible cultural value for three full days of non-stop entertainment. Crucially, the proceeds generated from ticket sales directly support vital local community development projects. This means music lovers can enjoy top-tier performances knowing their attendance helps this regional community thrive.

Tickets are selling out rapidly as this spectacular winter celebration approaches.