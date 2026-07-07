Year 12 completion rates soar in Bass Coast and South Gippsland

Newly released data spanning the past ten years has revealed Year 12 completion rates across Bass Coast and South Gippsland have staged a remarkable recovery.

Local secondary school students have every reason to celebrate with Year 12 completion rates reaching record highs right across the region.

IN WHAT has been applauded as a major breakthrough for local secondary colleges Year 12 completion rates across Bass Coast and South Gippsland have staged a remarkable recovery.

Newly released data spanning the past ten years has revealed that local schools are successfully keeping more students through to the finish line for their formal schooling than at almost any other point in recent history.

The newly published figures showcase a powerful story of regional resilience, highlighting how targeted educational pathways, adaptive teaching methods, and robust community support networks have turned the tide for local youth.

According to the comprehensive data set which tracks completions of the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE), the older Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL), and the newly introduced VCE Vocational Major (VM), South Gippsland and the Bass Coast have both experienced a significant upward trajectory since a period of volatile and declining rates during the early 2020s.

The data followed students completing intermediate or senior level certificates who did not return to school the following year, aligned with the national reporting standards managed by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA).

In the Bass Coast region senior secondary school completion reached an outstanding historic peak of 99.3% in 2025. This near-perfect score marked a substantial jump from the 92.9% recorded during the pandemic-disrupted school year of 2021.

Bass Coast consistently maintained strong overall figures over the ten-year period, opening the decade at 93.5% in 2016 and climbing to 97.0% by 2018. While the distinct challenges of remote learning and rolling lockdowns caused a brief dip, the region has bounced back with extraordinary strength, achieving 98.8% in 2023 and sustaining near-perfect completion into the middle of the current decade.

Local educational hubs, including Bass Coast Secondary College, have been instrumental in driving this success. By expanding subject offerings, focusing on individual learning styles, and providing intensive wellbeing support, local educators have managed to actively catch students who might have otherwise disengaged from the school system entirely.

The introduction of the VCE Vocational Major in 2023, which officially replaced the old VCAL framework, provided a crucial alternative for students seeking hands-on, practical learning pathways while still successfully achieving their formal senior secondary certificate.

South Gippsland has mirrored this impressive recovery, demonstrating even greater long-term growth and structural stability. In 2016, South Gippsland’s completion rate sat at a modest 89.5%.

The region faced significant structural hurdles in 2020, where completion rates plummeted down to a decade-low of 85.8% as regional families and vulnerable students grappled with unprecedented economic, health, and social uncertainties.

However, the post-pandemic turnaround in South Gippsland has been nothing short of remarkable for local education officials. By 2022, local rates climbed back up to 93.6%, before surging directly to a historic high of 97.2% in 2023.

The region has successfully maintained this incredibly high standard, recording an identical 97.2% in 2024 and keeping steady at 97.1% in 2025. This sustained performance has proven that the structural changes and comprehensive support systems embedded in local regional schools are yielding long-term, systemic benefits rather than just temporary fixes.

Community leaders and regional educators attributed this widespread success to a more holistic approach to student retention. Regional schools have increasingly focused on flexible learning options, strong local industry partnerships, and robust mental health frameworks to support vulnerable teenagers through their final years.

With nearly every senior student in Bass Coast and South Gippsland now walking away with a completed secondary certificate, the local economic outlook is exceptionally bright for the region's workforce.

This comprehensive recovery in Year 12 completion rates is likely to ensure local school leavers are far better equipped to enter the highly competitive job market or confidently pursue tertiary studies at universities or TAFE campuses.

By eliminating the historical academic attainment gap between regional areas and metropolitan centres, local students are setting a new benchmark for regional education enabling a far more prosperous, stable, and highly skilled future.