Inverloch women build on sustained cricket success

Inverloch’s 2025/26 Premiership side celebrates.

INVERLOCH Cricket Club recently added its third women’s premiership, following its thrilling win against Koonwarra in the 2023/2024 decider and its success in the previous season’s Grand Final against that opponent.

The initial Grand Final win made the Stingettes LDCA’s then Division 1 Premier in the Association’s first women’s season.

While this year’s decider shaped as a beauty with second-placed Leongatha Town Inverloch’s opponent, spectators didn’t get to see as much action as expected.

“The Grand Final didn’t play out the way anyone hoped,” Inverloch Cricket Club said on its Facebook page after weather and LDCA rules combined to prevent Leongatha Town batting in response to the Stingettes’ innings of 4/109.

However, none of that is Inverloch’s fault, and those at the club are proud that the result reflects the consistency, teamwork and effort shown across the year that saw the side finish minor premiers in 2025/26, as was the case in the competition’s other three seasons.

Lola Denver watches the ball onto her bat for Inverloch during this season’s decider against Leongatha Town.

Passionate Inverloch player and club secretary Jackie Newman, one of five to feature in all three Premierships, attributes the Stingettes’ success to a combination of culture, consistency and collective commitment that builds over time.

“Our club prides itself on a strong values-driven culture where women and girls are included and encouraged to be themselves,” she said.

High training standards, depth across the squad, combined with respect, connection and trust are key factors in the sustained success achieved.

“We are lucky to have a team that shows up for each other, leaders who set the tone, coaches who support us and a club environment that fosters growth, enjoyment and high performance,” Newman said.

LDCA president John Schelling spoke of Inverloch’s achievements and ability to set the standard.

“Inverloch have been the leader all the way through with the competition and has supported our GCL teams,” he said, noting it is the club all the others are trying to beat.

Schelling praised Newman’s ongoing contribution.

“She’s been a great driver for women’s cricket,” he said, crediting her with getting the association onboard with starting a women’s competition.

Newman reflected on what has been achieved since, describing it as a story of momentum, belief and collective effort.

Growth in participation, with more women and girls joining, staying and progressing through the ranks, and a culture of belonging and pride in being part of the competition are among the accomplishments she highlights.

Leadership pathways have opened up, with more women stepping into coaching, umpiring and committee roles, benefiting them and clubs.

“The competition is becoming a respected, visible part of the local sporting landscape,” Newman said.

Amy McRobert, Nicole Creaser, Holly Williams and Keely Dennerley are the other Stingettes to have played in the trio of Premierships.

Nicole Creaser watches the ball intently for Inverloch in the recent Grand Final, having now played in all three Premierships for the Stingettes.

At this stage, Newman intends to play on next season, saying that after those at the club have reflected on the recently completed campaign, they’ll set their sights on determining the approach for 2026/27.

Schelling noted Newman’s commitment to encouraging local women’s involvement in the Gippsland Cricket League (GCL) competition.

“Participation in representative cricket is one of the most powerful accelerators of player development because it exposes females to standards, environments and expectations that are a step up from domestic cricket,” Newman said.

Sharpening skills, deepening game understanding and building the required mindset for higher-level success are benefits that flow from GCL participation.

Additionally, an LDCA female Masters team plays in Melbourne during the offseason, providing opportunities for women over the age of 40 to play in a competition with traditional cricket rules.

Up-and-coming young female players can gain experience as part of the Sophie Molineux Cup squad, a GCL competition for the Under 17s.

Local girls and women also play in mixed competition on Saturdays at both junior and senior levels.