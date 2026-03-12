Island tourism body wins state recognition after years of advocacy

Destination Phillip Island says the region is well-placed to attract new investment despite the loss of the MotoGP.

Phillip Island's peak tourism body has secured formal recognition as a Visitor Economy Partnership by the state government after years of advocacy and the threat of a merger with a neighbouring regional body.

Destination Phillip Island said the approval by the Minister for Tourism and Major Events marked a major achievement for the region and would ensure the tourism-dependent economy retained strong representation at state and federal level.

The decision came after DPI faced the prospect of being merged with Destination Gippsland during the state's transition of regional tourism boards to the new VEP model.

Chair Jeff Webb said the recognition acknowledged the unique strengths and regional identity of Phillip Island and the Bass Coast as a visitor destination of national significance.

"With more than $500 million in new tourism-related investments planned across our region in the coming years, this decision provides the clarity and confidence needed to continue our work," Mr Webb said.

DPI has now executed agreements with the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions to secure funds through to August 31, 2027, and submitted its final 2025-26 strategic plan. A confirmed funding partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council runs to June 30, 2026, with DPI working to align council funding with the state agreement.

The organisation has also secured new industry strengthening funds to support a conference in 2026-27 and an AI implementation program aimed at ensuring the region's digital assets are recognised as primary sources of information by AI platforms.

The announcement comes as DPI grapples with the economic fallout of the MotoGP's departure from Phillip Island. It was confirmed in February that the final contracted race will be held on October 23-25, 2026, with the event moving to South Australia from 2027.

DPI said it had been in dialogue with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the Minister for Tourism and Major Events, the local state member, DJSIR and various stakeholders to present a Post MotoGP Economic Response Strategy.

Chief executive Kim Storey said the loss of the race represented a structural economic challenge that could not be resolved through a short-term or single-event substitution.

"A considered, evidence-based plan, developed in partnership with state government, Council, industry and key asset owners, will be essential to deliver durable outcomes," Ms Storey said.

DPI said funding previously allocated to the MotoGP should be repurposed to support the transition and invested in initiatives that strengthen year-round visitation, attract private capital and secure long-term regional employment.

Mr Webb said the organisation was seeking the "optimum solution" for the region rather than a short-term substitute.