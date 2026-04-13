Join our team at Tidal River General Store

The Tidal River General Store is seeking enthusiastic and reliable team members to join our busy and friendly team in one of Victoria’s most beautiful coastal locations.

We are currently hiring for:

• Team Leader

• Front of House Staff

• Kitchen Hands

About the Roles:

Front of House team members will be responsible for customer service, taking orders, handling transactions, and maintaining a clean and welcoming environment.

Kitchen Hands will assist with food preparation, dishwashing, and ensuring the kitchen operates smoothly and efficiently.

What We’re Looking For:

• Positive attitude and strong work ethic

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

• Team players with good communication skills

• Availability to work weekends, public holidays, and peak periods

• Previous experience is an advantage but not essential

• Full Australian working rights

What We Offer:

• A supportive and friendly team environment

• Opportunity to work in a stunning natural setting

• Flexible hours during busy seasonal periods

If you’re motivated, reliable, and ready to be part of a vibrant team, we’d love to hear from you.

To Apply:

Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your availability and preferred role to: info@promgeneralstore.com.au

Join us at Tidal River and be part of a unique workplace experience!