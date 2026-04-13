Real Estate Sales Representative
Elders are looking for a Real Estate Sales Representative to join the growing team on a permanent, full-time basis.
Responsibilities:
• List, market and sell properties
• Build and maintain client relationships to understand their current & future needs
• Participate in Branch business development programs
• Achieve targets for sales, listings, appraisals and vendor-paid advertising
• Ensure personal compliance with all professional standards and reporting requirements
• Work with the Elders team to allow clients to explore new innovative opportunities
• Maximising promotional opportunities, including helping at field days and community events
To succeed at Elders, you:
• Possess local real estate industry experience and associated influences
• Can appraise properties, and identify positive aspects and potential of both rural and residential properties
• Hold a Real Estate licence and a current driver’s licence
• Have sound Real Estate marketing skills
• Possess an understanding of Real Estate Legislation
• Have excellent communication, organisational, negotiation and client relationship skills
• Have a keen eye for detail
• A team player who is enthusiastic, energetic and highly organised with good time management skills
• Able to work across various systems
To apply email Katrina Griggs at Katrina.Griggs@elders.com.au or phone 0428 571 083 for further information.
Applications close Friday, April 24, 2026