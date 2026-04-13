Elders are looking for a Real Estate Sales Representative to join the growing team on a permanent, full-time basis.

Responsibilities:

• List, market and sell properties

• Build and maintain client relationships to understand their current & future needs

• Participate in Branch business development programs

• Achieve targets for sales, listings, appraisals and vendor-paid advertising

• Ensure personal compliance with all professional standards and reporting requirements

• Work with the Elders team to allow clients to explore new innovative opportunities

• Maximising promotional opportunities, including helping at field days and community events

To succeed at Elders, you:

• Possess local real estate industry experience and associated influences

• Can appraise properties, and identify positive aspects and potential of both rural and residential properties

• Hold a Real Estate licence and a current driver’s licence

• Have sound Real Estate marketing skills

• Possess an understanding of Real Estate Legislation

• Have excellent communication, organisational, negotiation and client relationship skills

• Have a keen eye for detail

• A team player who is enthusiastic, energetic and highly organised with good time management skills

• Able to work across various systems

To apply email Katrina Griggs at Katrina.Griggs@elders.com.au or phone 0428 571 083 for further information.

Applications close Friday, April 24, 2026