Miners’ Women’s Auxiliary honoured in new art commission

CELEBRATED contemporary Melbourne artist Kay Abude has been announced as the lead for the new Public Art Commission at The Union Theatre in Wonthaggi, as the theatre closes out an astounding year celebrating 100 years.

Announced earlier this year on International Women’s Day, Bass Coast Shire Council was successful in their application as part of the Victorian Women’s Public Art Fund to develop a public artwork titled ‘Pennies in the Petties’, celebrating our local trailblazing Wonthaggi Miners’ Women’s Auxiliary.

The women’s activism, leadership and community strength shaped Wonthaggi’s identity and played a nationally significant role in advocacy for workers’ rights, gender equality and social reform.

Following a competitive selection process, Abude was chosen for her deeply considered, community-led approach and her strong commitment to honouring local history.

Working in collaboration with Tilt Industrial Design, her proposal includes a series of community workshops, storytelling forums and collaborative design sessions, culminating in a major public artwork for the front of The Union Theatre.

Drawing from the “hem” metaphor, a second artwork will also be included inside the theatre.

Abude has been consulting with the Wonthaggi and District Historical Society and local residents, whose grandparents and families were involved, not only in the mines at the time, but particularly the Women’s Auxiliary.

The design process will use archival photographs, historic texts, oral histories and community-generated concepts, creating artwork that is collectively made with the community, not simply for it.

Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead, said the project represents a powerful and timely moment for Wonthaggi.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Kay Abude to this important project. It is so meaningful to honour the extraordinary women who shaped the town’s story. What excites me most is Kay’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with our community – listening to stories, weaving our history into the design, and creating a piece that truly belongs to Wonthaggi.”

Abude is thrilled to be collaborating with local residents in bringing the artwork to life.

“I’m really excited to be learning about the history of the auxiliary and finding elements that resonate with the community,” Abude said.

“There’s so much history, and I look forward to working with the community.”

The artwork will be developed in early 2026, with community engagement at the heart of each stage. Workshops will invite local families, historical groups and descendants of the Women’s Auxiliary to participate directly in the creative process.