Killer blow for Phillip Island claims former Liberal leader

Former Victorian Liberal Party Leader, Alan Brown, slammed the State Government over the loss of the Phillip Island Motorcycle Grand Prix to South Australia.

Former Transport Minister and Wonthaggi Mayor Alan Brown led an estimated 5,000 motorcyclists riding from Elizabeth Street to Phillip Island for the return of the MotoGP in 1997.

IT WAS 1997 and at the front of massive pack of motorcyclists riding from Elizabeth Street in Melbourne to Phillip Island for the return of the MotoGP was Transport Minister and former Wonthaggi Mayor Alan Brown.

The former Victorian Liberal Party Leader last week slammed the State Government over the loss of the Phillip Island Motorcycle Grand Prix to South Australia.

A motorcyclist himself with his own road bike which he sold some years ago Mr Brown played a central role in bringing back the MotoGP to Phillip Island and was the lead rider of thousands of motorcycle riders who rode from Melbourne to Phillip Island three days before the 1997 Island MotoGP.

“Our government announced that an entire city block in Elizabeth Street in Melbourne would be cleared for motorcyclists to assemble for a police escorted ride to the Phillip Island racetrack and I was invited to be the lead rider,” said Mr Brown.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” he said.

“We expected between 3,000 to 4,000 cyclists to turn up but that number was exceeded two hours before the commencement of the ride and police moved swiftly to clear another entire city block to cater for the thousands of bike riders who turned up. The ride was a stunning success and a great prelude to the highly successful launch of the Phillip Island MotoGP almost 30 years ago.”

Mr Brown has challenged the estimated $60 million economic loss to the Bass Coast.

“I recall estimates of $40 million economic benefit to Philip Island and our region thirty years ago when we brought the MotoGP to Phillip Island. I have absolutely no doubt that the loss to our community will be far in excess of $80 million annually and possibly closer to $100 million and it is not only Phillip Island which will suffer,” said Mr Brown.

“On top of that there is a trickle-down effect when the money circulates locally a number of times. Locals buy new cars, businesspeople renovate their shops and homes and hundreds of trades people benefit.”

The 1997 Australian motorcycle Grand Prix was the last round of the 1997 Grand Prix motorcycle racing season and took place on October 5 at the Phillip Island GP circuit.

An estimated 100,000 visitors were expected to visit Phillip Island, and even local farmers were being called on to help erect fencing to hold back the big crowds.

‘It was the Australian Grand Prix that South Gippslanders took under their wings, nourished and owned’ reported the Sentinel Times. While Phillip Islanders stood to benefit most, traders and the general community as far away as Mirboo North and Foster moved in to add their stamp to the great race.

Alan Brown has predicted some businesses will close on Phillip Island next year.

“It is not just a three-day event, it is not only Phillip Island which will suffer, preliminary work to set up the annual event commences weeks before the race weekend and post-race work continues for some weeks following. The size of the work force over this period is enormous and hundreds of locals had their first job working during this period and that will all be lost.”