Korumburra-Bena veterans get that old winning feeling again

So, you’ve hit 35, and you think your football days must be over? Well, think again and consider joining the 40 or more blokes at Korumburra-Bena who’ve already done just that. They’re back having a kick and having a wow of a time.

At 66 years of age, the oldest Korumburra-Bena veteran Alan Center shakes hands with his Warragul Industrials' opponent after Sunday’s first win of the season.

SO, you’ve hit 35, and you think your football days must be over?

Well, think again and consider joining the 40 or more blokes at Korumburra-Bena who’ve already done just that. They’re back having a kick and having a wow of a time.

“Yeah, we’ve had a great response. There are 30 blokes here today and another 10 or so who are injured or unavailable this week,” said team manager Rob Gallagher.

“It’s our first season, and yeah, today was our first win. It was a cracking day.”

Putting in some hamstring-tightening strides as they chase down Dusties’ forward Mark Stock close to the goals are Korumburra-Bena Giants’ veteran players Luke Carpenter and Wayne Muir at the showgrounds last Sunday.

Up against the visiting Warragul Industrials side at the Korumburra Showgrounds, it was nip and tuck all day, the Giants out to an early lead in the first quarter but with Dusties hitting back with one after the quarter-time siren.

There was still only five points in it at half time as the Giants blazed away for 1.4 while Dusties scored two straight and it was “game on” in the third as the teams exchanged three goals-a-piece.

It was no match for the feint hearted with one or two especially heavy clashes but also time for some sage advice from the coach Adam Fisher: “We’ve all got to be able to get to work on Monday.”

Korumburra-Bena Veterans’ coach Adam Fisher urges his team to finish on for their first victory of the season against Warragul Industrials on Sunday.

The Giants were having the better of it at the stoppages, but the Dusties’ defenders were holding firm until the home side skipped clear with two goals to one in the last, including majors to Patrick Bradel and Brett Kelly to come away with a very pleasing 19-point victory, their first for the season.

“We got close to Garfield in the first round, losing by a point to one of last year’s grand finalists, before a couple of losses but the guys are having a great time,” said Gallagher.

“They train on their own on the Wednesdays between games and then with the Seniors on a Thursday before the game each fortnight.

“There’s been a lot of interest, as you can see from the full grandstand today.”

Some of the action from Sunday's first win by the Korumburra-Bena veterans.

The competition is for over 35s and while there are plenty of players in their late 30s and 40s, the Giants’ oldest player is Alan Center of Leongatha who turned 66 during week. Although you’d never pick him for the oldest going by his extreme mullet haircut.

“How do I keep fit? I train once a week and go for a bit of a run. I’ve got a bit of land out at Arawata that keeps me busy. Plus, I play bowls which is good for your fitness and mental health. Loving it, yeah,” says Alan.

The Korumburra-Bena Veterans play their next game at Phillip Island on Sunday, May 31 before they welcome Kilcunda-Bass to the showgrounds on Saturday, June 14 as part of the club’s mental health round on Saturday (Giant’s club matches) and Sunday (veterans).