Ladies’ Day a success at Leongatha Table Tennis

Leongatha Table Tennis Association held a Ladies’ Doubles Day on May 8.

LEONGATHA Table Tennis Association hosted a Ladies’ Doubles Day on Saturday May 8 just in time for Mother’s Day.

Doors opened at the club on Roughead Street at 9am for ladies of all abilities to have a go at table tennis under a low-pressure environment, until the main event started.

About eight players participated in the Ladies’ Doubles Day event, with a few more sticking around to umpire games and enjoy the laughter that flooded the room.

From mishits to impressive swings, there was no shortage of laughter around the room.

During the event, participants played three games per partner, up to 21 games throughout the day, and had a chance to partner up with almost everyone.

Playing until they couldn’t play anymore, the group enjoyed many games, with the first six to five sets, and the next to best-of-three sets.

While this structure made it harder to judge who the winners were, each player won a few games and came out of the day feeling like a winner — sore, tired, but full of laughter.

Finishing the day at 3.30pm, the group played for almost five hours non-stop, with mini breaks for snacks, lunch and, of course, energising jellybeans.

For those who missed out on the day, Leongatha Table Tennis Association is open on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am until later, with coffee, tea, and snacks available throughout the morning.