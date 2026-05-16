Cape Woolamai surfer shines at junior titles

Cape Woolamai’s Scarlett Rennie in action at Smiths Beach during the third round of the 2026 No TXT No Wrecks Victorian Junior Surfing Titles.

CAPE Woolamai-based surfer Scarlett Rennie has finished round three of the 2026 No TXT No Wrecks Victorian Junior Surfing Titles in second place.

Rennie was comfortable in the familiar setting, with the round taking place in Phillip Island over the weekend on Saturday May 9 and Sunday May 10.

The event saw more than 60 of Victoria’s top junior surfers travel to the region to battle it out on the waves of Smiths Beach.

Rennie finished runner-up in the Under 16 Girls final with a total score of 11.04, just behind Rose Holland, who won the division with 13.83.

The event marked the final stop of the series, with the first two events held at Bells Beach and the Mornington Peninsula.

Surfing Victoria chief executive Adam Robertson said the event was pivotal in developing young Australian surfers, as well as playing a role in selection for the Victorian state team.