A sign of the times for Ryanston

Local residents Andrew and Faith Page, James Power, Ian and Joan James, Roger Lee, Wayne Moloney, Paula Power and Keith Ritchie celebrate a new sign for Ryanston. b30_1926

SOMETIMES it does not take much to make people happy, and for the residents of

Ryanston it has been the arrival of this tiny community’s first official location sign.

Perched in the rolling hills a few kilometres from Wonthaggi on the Loch-Wonthaggi Road past Archies Creek proudly sits the newly marked settlement of Ryanston.

For decades, this quiet pocket of the Bass Coast Shire existed primarily in the hearts of its residents and on historical maps, but to the passing motorist it was a nameless stretch of scenic countryside.

That changed this week.

“Ryanston has finally been recognised,” local resident Joan James said, having been a driving force behind the push for formal acknowledgement.

The journey from a nameless locality to a sign-posted destination was surprisingly swift once the community found the right channel.

Friend Janice Orchard approached Councillor Jan Thompson from Bass Coast Shire Council with a formal request for the signage, and to the delight of the neighbourhood the red tape was bypassed, with their wish granted within two weeks.

With the new sign now firmly bolted into place, the speed of the process has left many impressed with the responsiveness of their local shire.

“Cr Thompson deserves the credit and recognition for her decisive action to facilitate the installation of the ‘Welcome to Ryanston’ sign so promptly,” Ms James said.

For many, the sign represents more than just a piece of metal and reflective paint, it represents visibility.

“We’ve never had a sign before,” Andrew Page said.

Mr Page’s sentiment was echoed by Faith Page, who pointed out that the lack of signage had caused genuine confusion in the region, with almost no one knowing exactly where Ryanston started or ended, even people living in nearby Wonthaggi.

“It’s important for emergency services to know where we are,” Ms Page added, highlighting a practical safety concern that underscored the community’s desire for the marker.

Wayne Moloney, another local, noted that each of the surrounding districts had its own historic significance, and

Ryanston was no different, with the area boasting a rich heritage that many felt was being forgotten.

Ryanston once hummed with the activity of a rural hub, and even had a Ryanston Primary School (No. 3210), also known as Goodhurst, which opened in 1895 and served the community for more than 60 years before closing in 1960.

Ms James, who originally came up with the idea to contact the council, believes the sign restores a sense of belonging.

“The sign gives us an identity,” she said.

The community watched neighbouring areas receive their own markers, with nearby Blackwood Forest, a historically significant rural locality nestled between the Bass and Powlett rivers, having its own marker installed years ago.

“Every district had a sign except us,” Mr Page said.

The history of the name itself is a point of local pride, with Ryanston originally part of the area known as Glen Alvie, and the community’s identity has weathered many changes including shifts in regional boundaries.

The new sign arrived so quickly it took many by surprise, but as the sun sets over the hills near Archies Creek, the Ryanston name now catches the light, proving that for this small community, they are finally, officially, on the map.